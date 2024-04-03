USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Operates in the Baltic with Finnish Navy Ship Uusimaa (05)

The joint operation aimed to enhance interoperability and strengthen strategic partnerships in the region.

The Baltic Eagle exercise with FNS Uusimaa demonstrates the commitment of the United States and Finland to working together to address common security challenges in the Baltic Sea. The combined efforts of both navies will contribute to enhancing regional security and strengthening international partnerships.

Commander Corry Lougee, Commanding Officer of USS Paul Ignatius, expressed his excitement about working alongside FNS Uusimaa: "It is a privilege to operate alongside our Finnish allies in the Baltic Sea. This joint exercise allows us to enhance our naval capabilities, build trust, and strengthen our alliance to ensure stability and security in the region."

The U.S. and Finland, one of NATO’s newest Allies, regularly work alongside each other through exercises such as Baltic Eagle and BALTOPS.

Paul Ignatius is a state-of-the-art Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer capable of conducting a variety of missions, including anti-air, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare. The ship is part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed naval forces in Europe and Africa, and is dedicated to promoting peace and security in the region.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.