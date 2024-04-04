FAMILIAR…YET DIFFERENT ATHLEISURE APPAREL & SNEAKERS ENHANCE THEIR SS24 COLLECTION WITH RECYCLED LEGGINGS

FYD Athleisure Leggings and Sports Bra in blue iridescent wavelength print FYD baby blue baseball cap and Unisex Boyfriend Hoodie in bone FYD High Top Sneakers in Blushing Pink

Fashion needs to be more sustainable. It's time to opt for ethically made clothing.” — Angela Jones, Owner, familiar...yet different

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, April 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FAMILIAR…YET DIFFERENT ATHLEISURE APPAREL ENHANCE THEIR SS24 COLLECTIONWITH RECYCLED LEGGINGS TO REDUCE BRAND’S CARBON FOOTPRINTAppealing to both the athletic and leisure dispositions, familiar…yet different announced the launch of their Spring//Summer 2024 Collection of women’s athleisure apparel & sneakers today.With the presentation of this new selection, the FYD brand introduces Recycled Leggings to its affordably luxe line. Now produced with a recycled polyester blend and designed with the familiar elements of fit, comfort and design, they remain at the brand’s affordable price point. Compared to traditional polyester, the recycled production generates 79% less CO2 emissions, significantly reducing global textile waste and FYD’s Carbon Footprint. As always, Leggings are crafted wrinkle-free and breathable, with deep side pockets and available up to size 6XL.Back by popular demand, the SS24 familiar…yet different collection has re-introduced high-waisted Yoga Pants & Bike Shorts constructed with multiple, chicly placed pockets. Supportive Sports Bras partner well with these hue-matching counterparts. All new prints are tailored in the brand’s standard lightweight fabric, giving the wearer a second skin feel.The season returns with gender-neutral pieces in unisex cuts & athletic shoes also available in Men’s Sizes. Sweat shorts, Joggers & Sporty Sneakers have quickly become a shopper’s go-to essential for them AND theirs. Obtainable in a variety of patterns & colors, these styles continue to appeal to both the male and female aesthetic. Constructed with exceptionally light, breathable, yet plush fabrics, the jogging trousers, shorts, and sturdy soled athletic sneakers are perfect for an early morning workout or an evening at leisure.The FYD line continues to be easily accessible, all at a consumer’s fingertips, as freedom of an informal online shopping experience is encouraged. Garments continue to sell as separates, easily mixed and matched as one chooses. Fresh, new shades will take shoppers from Gym to Glam as the loud, neon colors of seasons past are out and 2024 welcomes in fun, colorful & breezy prints, to pretty pastels.The Spring//Summer 2024 Collection is available to shop online at: www.familiaryetdifferent.com About familiar…yet differentfamiliar...yet different is a Black Woman Owned online shopping destination featuring Athleisure Apparel & Sneakers appealing to a niche audience of Women Petite to Plus Size XS to 6XL. Encompassing the multi-tasking, confident, sporty and the fashionable, FYD offers activewear appealing to both the athletic and leisure dispositions. Top selling items include illustrative Tees, printed Yoga Pants & Sports Bras, and Unisex Sweatsuits & Sneakers. Quality, fit, and comfort are essential, affordability is key. Made in the USA. For more information, visit online at familiaryetdifferent.com & via Socials, Instagram: @familiaryetdifferent & TikTok: @familiaryetdifferentMEDIA CONTACT:Angela Jonesservice@familiaryetdifferent.com(424) 274-1438

Why Are You Paying $100 For A Pair of Yoga Pants?