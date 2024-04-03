Submit Release
Parker to Host 2024 Investor Meeting in New York on May 16 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

CLEVELAND, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will host its 2024 Investor Meeting in New York City on Thursday, May 16, 2024 beginning at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. The in-person event will be by invitation only. A live video webcast of the event can be accessed on Parker's investor relations website at investors.parker.com and will be archived on the site for replay.

A series of management presentations will be followed by a question and answer session hosted by Parker’s executive leadership team. Presenters at the meeting will include Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Andy Ross, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Todd Leombruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.  

Please join the webcast to learn more about the company’s transformation and promising future, including details on Parker’s drivers of performance, and future growth opportunities. 

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 67 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin

Contact:
Media - 
Aidan Gormley - Director, Global Communications and Branding
216-896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts -
Jeff Miller - Vice President, Investor Relations
216-896-2708
jeffrey.miller@parker.com

