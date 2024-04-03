Nigeria: IPI welcomes release of editor abducted by military

Military personnel must be held accountable for the illegal detention and surveillance of Segun Olatunji

The IPI global network strongly condemns the illegal detention, surveillance, and mistreatment of Nigerian editor Segun Olatunji by military personnel, and calls on the Nigerian authorities to hold those responsible to account.

Olatunji, the editor of the news outlet First News, was released from military detention on March 28. He had been arrested at his home on March 15 and held incommunicado.

Upon his release, Olatunji recounted the ordeal, which he said included torture and efforts to uncover his sources. Speaking at a press conference co-organized by IPI’s Nigeria National Committee, Olatunji said military officials questioned him about stories published by First News that “people in the corridors of power” were unhappy with, including a story highlighting criticism of the head of the Nigerian Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

According to media reports, the military used his wife and one-year-old son as bait to arrest Olatunji at his home. Olatunji said he had also been subject to surveillance in the weeks leading up to his arrest, adding that he now feels unsafe.

“My two-week ordeal in an underground military dungeon is a sad development and an unthinkable comment on press freedom under democratic governance in Nigeria. It’s a case of corruption in high places in Nigeria viciously fighting back after being exposed by First News”, Segun Olatunji told IPI. ‘’However, I would like to say despite my recent horrendous experience, we won’t be deterred from pursuing the truth and exposing corruption in high places. Rather than being cowed, we are further strengthened to pursue and report the truth in line with the tenets and ethics of the journalism profession.’’

IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen called on the Nigerian authorities to swiftly and credibly investigate Olatunji’s arrest and abduction.

“Nigeria must hold to account those responsible for the unlawful arrest, surveillance, and apparent torture of Segun Olatunji”, he said. “We are deeply alarmed by this incident, which indicates a severe lack of regard for press freedom, source confidentiality, and journalist safety by the Nigerian military.”

He added: “IPI’s press freedom monitoring has regularly identified attacks on journalists in Nigeria, accompanied by a high level of impunity for attacks committed by security forces, military, and public office holders. We call on the Nigerian authorities to end this impunity, starting with a transparent and credible investigation into this unacceptable attack on Segun Olatunji.”

Attacks on journalists by security forces in Nigeria

IPI regularly documents cases of attacks on journalists in Nigeria, including at the hands of security forces. For instance, in February 2024, IPI monitoring recorded at least six threats to press freedom in Nigeria.

In March 2024, IPI, the Media Foundation for West Africa, and the Committee to Protect Journalists submitted a petition to several authorities in Nigeria, including the Ministry of Justice, demanding justice and reparation for the student journalist Onifade Emmanuel Pelumi, who was killed while covering the #EndSARS protests in October 2020 in Nigeria.

Journalists also continue to be targeted through the cybercrime legislation. In February 2024, four journalists from the online news outlet Informant247 were arrested, detained, and charged with conspiracy, cyberstalking, and defamation over their reporting

Call to action

Recently, a court in Nigeria ordered the Federal government to investigate all attacks on journalists and punish perpetrators. This court order was issued following legal action taken by the local press defense group, Media Rights Agenda. IPI calls on the authorities to comply with this order.

The authorities’ failure to hold accountable perpetrators of press freedom violations, especially high-ranking military personnel suspected to be behind the illegal arrest and detention of Olatunji, would suggest that they condone attacks on the press and perpetrate the culture of impunity.