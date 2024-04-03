Submit Release
Upcoming Closure of Southbound Germantown Parkway

Wolf River Bridge repair ongoing

Wednesday, April 03, 2024 | 02:35pm

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will be closing the southbound lanes of Germantown Parkway this weekend for repairs to the Wolf River Bridge. The weekend work is in preparation for the future 10-day closure that will begin the following weekend. All work is weather-dependent.

Friday, April 5, 8:00 pm through Monday, April 8, 6:00 am and

Friday, April 12, 8:00 pm through Monday, April 22, 6:00 am

Southbound Germantown Parkway will be closed. Northbound lanes will be open.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###

 

