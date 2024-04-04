New Edition of "America in 2040" Offers Solutions to Looming Debt Crisis and Major National Concerns
Former US Comptroller General David Walker's Timely Ideas to Address America's Future Challenges
The ticking debt bomb threatens our future. We must act before it's too late.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A crucial and timely edition of "America in 2040: Still a Superpower? A Pathway to Success," authored by former Comptroller General of the United States, Hon. David M. Walker, is now available online at major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading online bookstores.
— David Walker
"America in 2040: Still a Superpower? A Pathway to Success" provides a wake-up call, a call to action, and a way forward to address a range of economic security, national security, international relations, and domestic policy challenges facing the nation. Importantly, it includes a range of sensible solutions to defuse our nation’s ticking debt bomb that received support from a super-majority of representative groups of voters spanning many issues, including budget controls, Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid/healthcare, taxes, defense, government organization and operations, and political reforms. It also addresses a range of other policy issues of concern to the American people, including the economy/inflation, border security/immigration, rule of law/crime, Ukraine/Israel/Iran/Taiwan, etc.
“The United States remains a great nation. However, America faces a range of major challenges that threaten the collective future of the nation and its citizens,” Walker explains. “These challenges are not being effectively addressed by the President and the Congress. This must change if we want our future to be better than our past. This book provides a road map of what to do, and how to get it done.”
Featuring a Foreword by Admiral Bill Owens, former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and endorsements from distinguished figures such as Admiral Mike Mullen, Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Hon. John Hamre, CEO of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and Maya MacGuineas, CEO of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the book is endorsed by prominent voices across various sectors.
David Walker, a seasoned public servant with a distinguished career spanning presidential appointments from Reagan, Bush (41), to Clinton, brings a wealth of experience to bear. He has received Presidential appointments from Presidents Reagan, Bush (41), and Clinton with unanimous confirmation by the U.S. Senate each time. He has served as CEO of three federal agencies, two non-profits, and as a Partner and Global Managing Director for Arthur Andersen. He has extensive experience on many boards and advisory committees, including for Social Security and Medicare, the United Nations, the Defense Business Board, and No Labels.
Additionally, Walker is a member of the board of the Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation, championing legislative efforts such as H.C.R. 24 introduced in Congress recently. This legislation mandates Congress to fulfill its obligation under Article V of the Constitution to certify and count state resolutions and call the convention. Private nonprofit organizations are also collaborating with state legislators, governors, attorneys general, and other state officials to petition the Supreme Court for a declaratory judgment, compelling Congress to record, count the applications, and call a convention for a fiscal responsibility amendment to the Constitution.
“The ticking debt bomb threatens our future. We must act before it's too late,” Walker emphasizes. "Unchecked, this looming crisis has the potential to erode the very foundation of our nation's prosperity and security. It demands urgent and decisive action from all levels of government, as well as active engagement from every citizen. The consequences of inaction are too dire to ignore. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to confront this challenge head-on and implement the necessary reforms to secure a better future for America and Americans."
For further information about "America in 2040: Still a Superpower? A Pathway to Success," visit www.Americain2040.com.
###
For more information or to schedule an interview with David Walker, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com
Dan Rene
Dan Rene Communications
+1 202-329-8357
email us here