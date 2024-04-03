Psychotherapy patient launches software platform to help users get more from their treatment journey
Developed with a team of mental health professionals, My Therapy Tool® is a HIPAA compliant platform looking for users to participate in beta testing.
This product has the potential to play a pivotal role in accelerating therapeutic progress and promoting lasting positive change in client’s lives.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As mental health and well-being concerns have become more widespread in recent years, the demand for psychotherapy and counseling services has skyrocketed. And for many of those now seeking help, the treatment process can be stressful and overwhelming.
That’s why a therapy client has incorporated his own experiences and developed a product that is designed to help patients with their therapeutic journey.
My Therapy Tool (www.mytherapytool.com) is a software platform and program that provides psychotherapy patients the ability to complement their treatment. Whether patients use it on their own or in cooperation with their therapist, users follow a series of proprietary steps and provide answers to questions covering a variety of topics. Ultimately, completion of the steps and ongoing usage help to create an instruction book full of personal insight and guidance that assist in a patient’s treatment process.
“The story of this product started with an idea to create something that would enable teenagers to develop additional coping skills to better deal with the difficulties of adolescence,” said creator Manny Gutierrez. “After quite a bit of research and development, we realized that the things we were working on could not only help young people, but many others as well.”
“The idea was simple – what If we had an instruction book that could help us function better when faced with things that may have a negative effect on how we feel,” said Gutierrez. “In the midst of all this, I suffered a severe case of depression and anxiety. This led to sitting in front of a psychiatrist and a psychologist, medications, support groups, disclosure to family and friends, and a journey through the mental health world that eventually brought me to the discovery and development of My Therapy Tool.”
My Therapy Tool was developed in conjunction with a team of mental health professionals. The platform is HIPAA compliant and will be part of a clinical trial in 2024.
“As a seasoned psychologist, I find My Therapy Tool as an invaluable resource for facilitating client communication and self-reflection helpful in therapy sessions,” said Dr. Margie Molinet-Molina. “Its user-friendly design empowers clients to articulate their thoughts, emotions, and experiences thereby enriching the therapeutic dialogue. This product has the potential to play a pivotal role in accelerating therapeutic progress and promoting lasting positive change in client’s lives.”
My Therapy Tool becomes a practical and affordable component of therapy that provides guidance for users to help with their treatment goals. It also helps break down the steps toward improvement during a time that is often overwhelming when trying to make positive changes.
For more information about My Therapy Tool or to get access during the beta testing phase, go to www.mytherapytool.com.
About My Therapy Tool Publishing LLC
My Therapy Tool® was founded to help those that are dealing with personal issues lead better lives. While working through his own journey of discovery, Manny Gutierrez founded My Therapy Tool Publishing LLC to provide tools that are designed to assist users in the search for healing, awareness, enlightenment, gratitude and purpose. The company’s primary objective is to make many of the negative things that people experience in life easier to handle and easier to cope with, both as they’re happening and over the long term.
