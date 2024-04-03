China and Russia Hold Consultations on the UN and Security Council Affairs

On April 3, 2024, Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu held consultations between China and Russia on the United Nations (UN) and Security Council affairs with Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vershinin Sergey Vasilievich in Beijing. The two sides mainly had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation, relevant affairs of the UN and the Security Council, the Summit of the Future, and international and regional hotspot issues, among others, and agreed to jointly defend multilateralism and firmly uphold the international system with the UN at its core.