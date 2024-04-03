Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,899 in the last 365 days.

TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 30, 2023

Cranford, New Jersey, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQX Symbol: TOFB) issued its results for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 today.

Tofutti Brands reported net sales of $10,068,00, a decrease of $2,759,000 or 22%, from net sales of $12,827,000 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Sales of plant based cheese products also decreased to $8,564,000 in the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 from $10,951,000 in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Sales of our frozen dessert product lines decreased to $1,504,000 in the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 from $1,876,000 in fiscal 2022.Sales of our plant based cheese products were significantly negatively impacted by increased competition with the introduction of new vegan cheese products from a number of other companies.

Our gross profit for the year ended December 30, 2023 increased by $455,000 to $2,797,000 from $2,342,000 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Our gross profit percentage for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 was 28% compared to 18% for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

We incurred a net loss of $366,000, or $0.07 per share (basic and diluted) for the year ended December 30, 2023 compared to a net loss of $525,000, or $0.10 per share (basic and diluted), for the fiscal year ended Decemvber31, 2022.

At December 30, 2023, we had approximately $837,000 in cash, and our working capital was $3,440,000 as compared to $1,072,000 in cash and $3,625,000 in working capital at December 31, 2022.

Mr. Steven Kass, Chief Executive and Financial Officer of the Company stated, “We look forward to improved revenues in 2024 as the price increases we have implemented in 2023 take full effect and expect that our operating costs will remain constant as inflation eases.”

About Tofutti Brands Inc.

Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than twenty-five (25) dairy-free foods including cheese products and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in more than fifteen (15) countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofutti’s product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches and novelty

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our operations, business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact: Steve Kass
  Chief Executive/Financial Officer
  (908) 272-2400
  (908) 272-9492 (Fax)
   

TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except for per share data)

    Fiscal year ended December 30, 2023     Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022  
             
Net sales   $ 10,068     $ 12,827  
Cost of sales     7,274       10,485  
Gross profit     2,797       2,342  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Selling and warehousing     1,054       1,147  
Marketing     424       564  
Product development costs     166       143  
General and administrative     1,391       1,404  
Total operating expenses     3,035       3,258  
                 
Income (loss) from operations     (238 )     (916 )
SBA loan forgiveness     -       165  
                 
Income (loss) before interest expense and income taxes     (238 )     (751 )
Interest expense     2       2  
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes     (240 )     (753 )
Expense (Benefit from) provision for income taxes     126       (228 )
                 
Net (loss)   $ (366 )   $ (525 )
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     5,154       5,154  
Diluted     5,154       5,154  
Net (loss) per common share                
Basic   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.10 )
Diluted   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.10 )


TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

    December 30, 2023     December 31, 2022  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash   $ 837     $ 1,072  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and sales promotions of $525 and $495, respectively     828       1,305  
Inventories     2,475       2,463  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     93       80  
Total current assets     4,233       4,920  
                 
Operating lease right-of-use assets     81       158  
Finance lease right-of-use asset     36       53  
Deferred tax assets     246       367  
Other assets     19       19  
Total assets   $ 4,615     $ 5,517  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Income taxes payable     -       41  
Accounts payable     237       684  
Accrued expenses     541       555  
Financing lease liability, current portion     15       15  
Total current liabilities     793       1,295  
                 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     7       85  
Finance lease liability, net of current portion     23       39  
Total liabilities     823       1,419  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock – par value $.01 per share; authorized 100,000 shares, none issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock – par value $.01 per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares, 5,153,706 shares issued and outstanding     52       52  
Additional paid-in capital     323       263  
Retained earnings     3,417       3,783  
Total stockholders’ equity     4,742       4,098  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,615     $ 5,517  


Primary Logo

You just read:

TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 30, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more