Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Sorafenib Accord, sorafenib, Date of authorisation: 09/11/2022, Revision: 1, Status: Authorised

Sorafenib Accord can only be obtained with a prescription. Treatment with Sorafenib Accord should be supervised by doctors who have experience in using cancer treatments.

Sorafenib Accord is given as two tablets twice a day, without food or with a meal that has a low or moderate fat content. Treatment should continue as long as the patient continues to benefit from it without too many side effects. To manage side effects, treatment may be temporarily interrupted or the dose may be reduced.

For more information about using Sorafenib Accord, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.

