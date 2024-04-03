Immuneering to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients, today announced that management will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place April 8-11, 2024, to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Chief Executive Officer and Brett Hall, Chief Scientific Officer.

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Investor Meetings
Date/Time: April 11 from 3-3:40 PM ET
   

The presentations will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The Company aims to achieve universal activity through Deep Cyclic Inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Media Contact:
Gina Nugent 
Nugent Communications 
gina@nugentcommunications.com 

Investor Contact: 
Laurence Watts 
619-916-7620
laurence@newstreetir.com


