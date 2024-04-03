Ethan Allen Announces Earnings Release Date for its Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

DANBURY, CT, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD) today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the fiscal 2024 third quarter ended March 31, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Following the earnings release, the Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.ethanallen.com .

The following information is provided for those who would like to listen to the conference call:

U.S. Participants: 877-705-2976

International Participants: 201-689-8798

Meeting Number: 13744610

For those unable to listen live, an archived recording of the call will be made available on the Company’s website referenced above for up to six months.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), named America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer and among America’s Top 10 Retailers by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Our design centers, which represent a mix of independent licensees and Company-owned and operated locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, we manufacture about 75% of our custom-crafted products in our North American manufacturing facilities and have been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.