Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,882 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Seeks Information on Marion County Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Crash

Wednesday, April 03, 2024 | 02:52pm

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is seeking the public’s assistance in a fatal hit-and-run crash investigation in Marion County. Preliminary information indicates that a female was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, March 30th, possibly between 3:45 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. The incident occurred on I-24 East around mile marker 138 on Monteagle Mountain. The hit-and-run vehicle continued eastbound leaving the scene without notifying law enforcement. The deceased female was located by troopers on April 1, 2024.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have any information about the whereabouts of the driver or vehicle is urged to contact THP investigators. Please contact the THP Emergency Dispatch Center at (423) 954-2130, then select option 0 and request to speak with Sergeant Matt Minter.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

You just read:

Tennessee Highway Patrol Seeks Information on Marion County Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more