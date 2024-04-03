Three Texas elementary students win the Take Care of Texas Art Contest

With over 4,400 entries in the Take Care of Texas Kids Art Contest, three students will be taking home new laptops to celebrate the way they shared how they Take Care of Texas by recycling.

K-1st Grade: Sofia Isabella Gonzalez, Kindergarten, IDEA Pharr

2nd-3rd Grade: Joham Perez, 3rd Grade, IDEA Pharr

4th-5th Grade: Erin Chu, 4th Grade, Wellington Elementary, Flower Mound

Each year students from kindergarten through fifth grade are tasked with the challenge of drawing a picture that represents how they Take Care of Texas with the theme for the year.

Below are the runners-up for each category. These students will receive an iPad.

K-1st Grade: Zul Martinez, 1st Grade, IDEA Pharr

2nd-3rd Grade: Juan Jesus Gonzalez, 2nd Grade, IDEA Pharr

4th-5th Grade: Paisley Blue, Fred Elementary, Fred

Cecilia Chavez, IDEA Pharr teacher, submitted the most entries at 381 and was also the winning teacher last year. She has the option to receive an iPad or a gift card of equal value.

The artwork done by these six students can all be seen on the Take Care of Texas website. The prizes for the students and teacher have been provided by the Texas Chemistry Council, the contest sponsor.