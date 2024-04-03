Pavement Repair Work Scheduled on Highways Near Watertown

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Contact: Bryce R. Olson PE, Engineer IV, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, pavement repair work will begin on several highways near Watertown. This project will include repair to pavement, curb and gutter, and sidewalk in sections within Watertown on U.S. Highway 212, U.S. Highway 81, and S.D Highway 20 as well as sections both east and west of Watertown along Highway 212.

All sections of pavement repair work will be completed with lane closures which are anticipated to cause minor impacts overall to through traffic. Motorists can expect some travel delay through Watertown depending on time of day and are encouraged to plan accordingly or use alternate routes. Pedestrians can expect to be temporarily detoured to sidewalks on the other side of the highway.

The primary contractor for this project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, SD. The overall completion date for this $693,927 project is Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-