Idaho Commerce Announces Retirement of Business Attraction ManagerApr02

Idaho Commerce Announces Retirement of Business Attraction Manager

BOISE, Idaho (April 2, 2024) – After a legendary career spanning nearly 20 years, Idaho Commerce’s Business Attraction Manager, Susie Davidson has announced her retirement. Davidson’s last day was March 29.

Davidson joined Idaho Commerce in October of 2005, after a previous career working with Mountain Bell/U.S. West/Qwest for 27 years. Davidson retired from Qwest Communications in 2004 as the Director of Government Sales for Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and Montana.

After joining Idaho Commerce, Davidson served as an Analyst for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program for the department and shortly after, moved into the Business Attraction management position in March of 2007.

In her time working for Idaho Commerce, Davidson has brought major projects and businesses to Idaho including Chobani, Clif Bar, Meta and Micron, among countless others. Davidson also played an integral role in the creation of the Idaho Tax Reimbursement Incentive (TRI) Program, formed in July of 2014. Over the span of this influential incentive, more than 95 projects have been awarded the incentive, leading to the creation of nearly 20,000 jobs and $20 billion in capital expenditure.

Davidson’s career and impact in the State of Idaho cannot be understated.

Prior to starting her 50-year-long career in Idaho, Davidson was born and educated in Pocatello, Idaho – the same place her family has lived for three generations. She graduated from Idaho State University in 1974 with a Bachelor’s of Business in Administration and Marketing. She also worked for the Idaho State Journal in Pocatello prior to landing her job with Qwest.

“My 50-year career has been centered in the great state of Idaho and for that I am grateful,” Davidson said. “I’ve considered it an honor to work with wonderful businesses that have shared their goals and allowed me to help them be reached. I have also worked with wonderful people, focused on doing the right thing for our customers. I will miss both but am overjoyed to explore further everything that life has to offer!”

Davidson will be replaced by fellow Business Attraction colleague, Jason Barnes, who has worked alongside her for the past 6 years. Learn more about him here.

