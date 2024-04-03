MDC Little River CA entrance road temporarily closed due to construction

Body

KENNETT, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Little River Conservation Area (CA) main entrance road is temporarily closed due to construction.

“The corrugated pipes under the existing road planned for reuse in a temporary access are not suitable for use in their current condition,” said MDC Construction Administration Manager Tim Anderson. “We are working with our contractor for a speedy resolution.”

He said the closure of the entrance road must be extended due to safety concerns while an alternative solution for providing temporary access is sourced and installed.

“MDC recognizes the inconvenience of this extended access road closure to the Little River Conservation Area, and we are working diligently to ensure access is restored as soon as possible,” said Anderson.

Little River CA is in Dunklin and Pemiscot counties, located five miles east of Kennett on Highway 412.

For an easy-to-navigate guide to areas near you, download the free Mo Outdoors app, through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices. Find this and other free mobile apps online at https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps.