Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Board Of Pilot Commissioners For Galveston County Ports

TEXAS, April 3 - April 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jason Keeling and reappointed Arden “Trey” Hill, III to the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Galveston County Ports for terms set to expire on February 1, 2028. Additionally, the Governor has appointed Elizabeth Cross and reappointed Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board has exclusive jurisdiction over the piloting of vessels on navigable streams wholly or partially located in the board’s jurisdiction.

Jason Keeling of Hitchcock is an entrepreneur, owner and real estate broker for RE/MAX Leading Edge, and former owner of Ryson Vacation Rentals. He is a committee member of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce C-Crewe. Keeling received a Bachelor of Science in Maritime Business Administration from Texas A&M University at Galveston.

Arden “Trey” Hill, III of Friendswood is CEO of Hill Sand Company and Dark Horse Investments and managing partner of Hill Gage Development. He is vice president of the Friendswood Downtown Economic Development Corporation, former president of Friendswood Capital Corporation, and former board member of Texan Bank. Additionally, he is a board member of Friendswood Youth Football and Cheer Association and the Mike Doiron Legends of Friendswood Golf Tournament. Hill attended Texas State University.

Elizabeth Cross of Tiki Island is a vice president at Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE). Prior to CBRE, she was as a vice president for JLL and a senior analyst for Integra Realty Resources. She is a member of the Appraisal Institute where she holds an MAI designation and is a board member and treasurer of the Houston Chapter. Cross received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas A&M University.

Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon of Galveston is the owner of Insurance Junction, Inc. and a former member of the Galveston City Council. She is a member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas and Professional Insurance Agents of Texas. Additionally, she is a board member of the Galveston Chamber of Commerce, past president of Galveston Friends of Business, and past chair of the Galveston Planning Commission. Tarlton-Shannon attended The University of Texas at Austin.