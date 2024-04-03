Evening Lecture Series-What's Up With Wapiti?

At 6:30 pm on the evening of April 11, MK Nature Center will host IDFG's Deer and Elk Coordinator, Toby Boudreau as their April speaker! Toby will present an overview of elk in North America from the first encounters with Europeans, their biology and their habits, to modern day elk management in Idaho. This program is for adults and is free and open to the general public. The MK Nature Center is located at 600 S. Walnut Street, Boise, ID 83712 just to the south of IDFG headquarters. Need more details? Contact sara.focht@idfg.idaho.gov.