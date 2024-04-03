Traffic emergency zone hearing for Hana Highway near Waikamoi Stream

Main, News Posted on Apr 3, 2024 in Highways News

KEANAE – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is providing notice of its intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on Hana Highway (Route 360) between mile post 9.7 and 9.9 in the vicinity of Waikamoi Stream for emergency rockfall mitigation work. This notice is pursuant to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes Section 264.1.5.

HDOT is planning intermittent lane closures of 20 to 30 minutes from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A separate notice will be sent when these closures are scheduled. Work is expected to last through April.

A traffic emergency zone declaration will allow HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to install ring net systems to prevent failure of multiple rock embankments that would affect access to and from East Maui. Anyone wishing to comment on the designation of Hana Highway (Route 360) at mile post 9.7 and 9.9 as a traffic emergency zone may do so through a virtual public meeting to be conducted within 24 hours of the designation.

The meeting will be Thursday, April 4 at 2 p.m. via Microsoft Teams, click here, or call in to 1-808-829-4853 using conference pin 319 698 265#

