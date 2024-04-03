Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at March 31, 2024 was $62.80, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 13.4% and 22.2%, respectively. These compare with the 6.6% and 14.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at March 31, 2024, the leverage represented 13.4% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 16.0% at March 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at March 31, 2024 was $37.69, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 9.3% and 17.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2024 were as follows:

Industrials 24.7 % Information Technology 21.0 % Energy 13.5 % Financials 13.0 % Materials 10.6 % Consumer Discretionary 9.6 % Real Estate 4.2 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.8 % Communication Services 1.6 %



The top ten investments which comprised 39.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2024 were as follows:



NVIDIA Corporation 7.1 % TFI International Inc. 5.1 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.6 % WSP Global Inc. 3.6 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.3 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.3 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.2 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.1 % Apple Inc. 3.0 % Amazon.com, Inc. 2.7 %



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestme n ts.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



