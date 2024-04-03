EU institutions commit to boost cycling across Europe

Today, the EU is taking another important step in reducing transport emissions by adopting the European Declaration on Cycling. In the margins of the Informal Transport European Council and the Connecting Europe Days, Adina Vălean, Commissioner for Transport, will sign the declaration together with Karima Delli, Chair of the Transport Committee of the European Parliament and Georges Gilkinet, Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium. Today’s signature also aligns with the Belgian Council Presidency objective to decarbonise the EU’s transport sector.

The declaration recognises cycling as a sustainable, accessible, and affordable means of transport, with strong added value for the EU economy. It includes clear commitments, such as safe and coherent cycling networks in cities, better links with public transport and secure parking spaces and access to recharging points for e-bikes. These commitments shall be taken at EU, national regional and local level. These are all necessary elements in improving the quality and quantity of cycling infrastructure across Member States and making cycling more attractive to the public.

Based on a proposal launched by the Commission in October 2023 and responding to requests from the European Parliament and Member States, the declaration constitutes a joint political commitment and a strategic compass for existing and future policies and initiatives related to cycling.

Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean, said: “We recognise cycling’s myriad benefits: it reduces pollution, eases urban congestion, and promotes healthier lifestyles. Moreover, cycling is a cornerstone of the European industry, driving innovation and growth while creating high-quality local jobs. Embracing cycling aligns with the EU’s industrial strategy and its objectives.”