Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Three Tours in April

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, April 6. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk. Attendees will see some of the changes resulting from Arcata’s $60 million upgrade to its marsh-based wastewater treatment process. Learn how our first-in-the-world use of marshes operates to solve a common problem. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, April 13. Meet leader Paul Wilson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on the web of organisms that decompose, reuse, and fix carbon, phosphorus, and nitrogen, plus learning a bit about lichens. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

The usual Saturday 2 p.m. tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary, led by Friends of the Arcata Marsh, will not be held on April 20, in recognition of the Godwit Days Festival. For more information about Godwit Days, visit www.godwitdays.org.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, April 27. Meet leader Paul Johnson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine. After discussing the workings of our unique wastewater treatment plant, Paul will focus on the small, little-known creatures living along the trail (e.g., galls, caterpillars, bugs) that many people overlook while out for a walk. Be prepared for some unexpected discoveries! For more information, call (707) 826-2359.