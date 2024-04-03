Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,952 in the last 365 days.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Three Tours in April

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

public information

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, April 6. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk. Attendees will see some of the changes resulting from Arcata’s $60 million upgrade to its marsh-based wastewater treatment process. Learn how our first-in-the-world use of marshes operates to solve a common problem. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, April 13. Meet leader Paul Wilson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on the web of organisms that decompose, reuse, and fix carbon, phosphorus, and nitrogen, plus learning a bit about lichens. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

The usual Saturday 2 p.m. tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary, led by Friends of the Arcata Marsh, will not be held on April 20, in recognition of the Godwit Days Festival. For more information about Godwit Days, visit www.godwitdays.org.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, April 27. Meet leader Paul Johnson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine. After discussing the workings of our unique wastewater treatment plant, Paul will focus on the small, little-known creatures living along the trail (e.g., galls, caterpillars, bugs) that many people overlook while out for a walk. Be prepared for some unexpected discoveries! For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Three Tours in April

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more