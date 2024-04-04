Celebration Nation Hosts Farmchella: Celebrating and Honoring the Farm Worker Families of Coachella Valley

Logo of Celebration Nation Celebration Nation Food Drive Celebration Nation Food Distribution

Farmchella is more than just a festival; it's an expression of gratitude for the farm workers who work daily to keep this country alive. We aim to shine a spotlight on the incredible contributions.” — Flor Martinez Zaragoza, CEO of Celebration Nation.

COACHELLA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebration Nation and Mas for More are proud to announce the Second Annual Farmchella Festival, a vibrant celebration honoring the essential contributions of farm workers in the Coachella Valley. This event, set to take place on April 18 at Veterans Park, promises a day filled with entertainment, giveaways, and appreciation for the hardworking individuals who sustain our food system.

Farm workers are the backbone of our region, tirelessly overworking under the desert sun to ensure that fresh produce gets to our tables across the nation. Their dedication often goes unrecognized, especially during this time of the year, but Farmchella aims to change that by creating a space where their efforts are acknowledged, celebrated, and honored.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse array of activities and attractions, including:

-Mariachi, Aztec, and Folklorico dance performances are captivating cultural displays that showcase the talented local heritage of the Coachella Valley.

-Health clinic: Providing essential health services and resources to farm workers and their families.

- Clothing boutique: Offering free clothing and accessories to farmworker families.

-Farmers market: Distributing fresh produce from local farms to farmworker families.

-Giveaways and resources: Distributing essential items and information to support farm workers and their communities.

-Live band: Keeping the festivities lively with live music from talented musicians.

-Cultural Food: Families will enjoy cultural snack foods throughout the event.

-Kids activities and jump houses: Engaging and entertaining activities designed to celebrate the community's youngest members.

The event has garnered tremendous support from key players such as the City of Coachella, Rancho Humilde, and many inspiring Latino and Latina celebrities. Admission to Farmchella is free for all attendees, ensuring everyone in the community can participate in this particular occasion.

For more information about Farmchella, including sponsorship opportunities and how to get involved, please email Flor@celebration-nation.org and follow us on social media @celebrationnationorg.

Media Contact:

Flor Martinez Zaragoza

President / CEO

(408) 310-8002 / Flor@celebration-nation.org