Governor Hochul Announces Project to Overhaul Outdated DMV Technology to Bring Significant Customer Service Improvements to New Yorkers

As part of an ongoing effort to deliver best in class customer service to New Yorkers, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a multi-year project to replace and modernize a significant portion of its aging technology systems. This initiative will provide DMV customers with more efficient, secure, and convenient services, and will enable the agency to implement future technology advancements more efficiently.

“As a former County Clerk, I know first-hand the importance of the DMV in providing critical services to New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments are a major step forward in the DMV’s strategic modernization as we look to create a quicker, easier and more convenient experience for everyone.”

The DMV has entered into a contract with world-class software company FAST Enterprises, LLC, which has successfully implemented similar systems in more than 15 other states and will help DMV modernize its technology platforms and service delivery in two major stages over approximately the next four years.

Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Throughout this project, we will be replacing a patchwork of outdated computer systems, software and databases that account for about 70 percent of DMV’s business volume. This is a strategic investment and a huge undertaking, but we know the important role our agency plays in the lives of New Yorkers, and this project will help us serve them better, faster, and will make our customer’s lives easier. It will also put our agency on a better footing for future upgrades, so our services can continue to evolve as technology improves.”

FAST Managing Partner Martin Rankin said, “We’re excited to partner with the state DMV to change the way New Yorkers view driver and vehicle services. Our FastCore platform prioritizes efficiency and accessibility, so that all customers can access services in a time and place that suits their needs.”

The new technology will replace and consolidate a significant portion of DMV’s legacy technology footprint, some of which are over 50 years old, and will make DMV more secure, stable, and agile. Computer and system outages that have caused delays and long lines in DMV offices will become a thing of the past with the introduction of modern applications and proven successful solutions. Whether calling the DMV, going online or visiting an office in person, every customer will notice more reliable, responsive and faster service.

Through this project, DMV will introduce automation that will speed up processing times and eliminate paper forms wherever possible. It will also allow the DMV to offer more online and self-service options. The creation of comprehensive customer profiles will enable DMV staff to see customers’ information in one place, allowing them to provide a more personalized experience and proactively flag upcoming issues and expirations. This project will continue DMV’s efforts to focus on the customer experience in order to deliver first class service for all New Yorkers.

This change is part of a broader initiative to re-imagine the way DMV does business, which has included dozens of improvements such as greatly expanding online live chat and enhancements to the DMV online transaction portal. DMV also introduced online pre-screening for some of the most complicated transactions like applying for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID and exchanging an out of state license and implemented a robust appointment scheduling system to significantly reduce the amount of time customers wait to be served in an office. The average wait time for a customer is now a record low of 15 minutes.