PUMA and BARDAS Investment Group to Design and Develop PUMA STUDIO at ECHELON 6344 Fountain in Hollywood, California
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports company PUMA will open PUMA Studio in Hollywood, California, in early 2025, a creative space that brings its design and marketing teams closer to the most influential communities and celebrities to inspire products and campaigns for the strategically important US market.
PUMA Studio will be the first marquee brand housing top designers and marketeers to move into the space across the street from Netflix in 2025. The contemporary design is built to meet the needs of the next generation of talent, being developed and led by David Simon of BARDAS Investment Group. The newly acquired Hollywood space at 6344 Fountain will allow PUMA to tap into the rich ecosystem of creative and innovative professionals in LA and will play an important part in creating products and marketing activations that resonate with US consumers.
"Opening our PUMA Studio in LA is an important strategic move for us, as we seek to elevate our business in the United States," said Arne Freundt, Chief Executive Officer at PUMA. "Our new home will allow us to attract the best talent in one of the most vibrant and creative cities globally to create great product propositions for the US market."
"I broke out of the institutional part of real estate to build production villages for creators. Hollywood has been a symbol of storytelling and imagination, and we believe sportswear design is a form of storytelling too. PUMA Studio represents the forward-thinking creatives that define Hollywood’s next chapter and we are excited to build their home at 6344 Fountain," added David Simon, Founder and Managing Principal at BARDAS Investment Group.
This creative hub under the iconic Hollywood sign will offer an exciting environment which allows PUMA’s product, design and marketing teams to bring their ideas to life.
Developed by BARDAS Investment Group in partnership with Andell Holdings, ECHELON at 6344 Fountain, is one of many developments underway in Hollywood by BARDAS Investment Group. The Fountain project features one of the first cross laminated timber structures in Los Angeles and is one of several creative projects being developed under the ECHELON brand, including the 600,000/SF ECHELON Studios located in Hollywood, California. .
The PUMA Studio will also allow the company to be closer to some of its most important ambassadors from the worlds of music and entertainment. Apart from the design and creative space, it will feature a bespoke space for VIP clients to have exclusive access to PUMA’s upcoming products.
About PUMA:
PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 21,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.
About Bardas Investment Group:
BARDAS Investment Group, (“BARDAS”) formed in 2018 with offices in West Hollywood, California is a boutique real estate development and investment firm that focuses on creating value by developing unique and inspirational workplace environments. The company produces world-class projects that anticipate and exceed the needs of today’s creative users. Utilizing thoughtful and innovative redevelopment strategies, BARDAS consistently creates value in the commercial real estate space, focusing on the media and entertainment space. With 30 years of commercial real estate experience and over $10 billion in transactions, BARDAS is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the highly specialized needs of the content producers and the creative community.
About Andell:
Andell Holdings is a private investment firm and one of the nation’s leading family office entities. Andell invests directly in private and public companies and real estate, as well as with top-tier investment managers globally. Andell’s real estate platform includes a variety of investments across all asset classes and throughout the capital structure.
Alexander Ali
