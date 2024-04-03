ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his office’s Gang Prosecution Unit has secured a new indictment in Athens-Clarke County charging Shamon Elder, Jr., and Jaquavious Smith with Murder and Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. The charges stem from the shooting death of 19-year-old Brynarius Smith on April 16, 2022, at Nellie B. Homes in Athens. As alleged in the indictment, both Shamon Elder, Jr., and Jaquavious Smith are members of the Red Tape Gang.

“With our Gang Prosecution Unit, we’re fighting to combat violent crime in Athens and throughout our state,” said Carr. “When gang activity occurs, those responsible must be held accountable and anything less poses a significant risk to the entire community. We will continue to work with our partners at ACCPD to keep Georgians safe and ensure that justice is served.”

This case was investigated by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) with assistance from the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit. Since its inception in July 2022, Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit has partnered with ACCPD to indict a total of 17 defendants in eight separate cases, four of which are believed to involve the Red Tape Gang and Everybody Eats (EBE) or Everybody Killa (EBK).

“In this case, the indictment by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit illustrates the commitment of local and state law enforcement partners to hold those accountable for violence in our communities,” said Jerry Saulters, Chief of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. “I am proud of the hard work our investigators contributed to this lengthy and complex investigation. Gang violence seriously threatens our residents and will not be tolerated.”

Red Tape Gang

The Red Tape Gang (aka “R/T” or “RTG”) is a hybrid criminal street gang based in Athens-Clarke County. In particular, the Red Tape Gang has strong connections to the east side of Athens.

The Red Tape Gang has members who identify with major national Bloods, such as Sex Money Murder and the Rollin’ 20s.

Athens-Clarke County Indictment

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to an Athens-Clarke County Grand Jury on April 2, 2024, resulting in the indictment* of both Shamon Elder, Jr., and Jaquavious Smith. Specifically, each defendant is facing the following charges.

Shamon Elder, Jr. (aka “OT” or “Trendy”), 21, of Athens:

1 count of Murder

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Jaquavious Smith (aka “JQ” or “Glokboy”), 22, of Athens:

1 count of Murder

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has secured 32 convictions and indicted 105 people in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Muscogee, and Thomas counties.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.

The statewide Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany and Augusta, Georgia.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.