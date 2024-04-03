Get Outdoors at free event with MDC and partners April 20 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Step outside and discover nature at the free Get Outdoors Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at Rotary Park, 600 N.W. Vesper St. in Blue Springs. A variety of outdoor activities will be on tap with equipment and instruction provided. The event is hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, and Jackson County Parks and Recreation. Staff from each of the agencies will be on hand to help visitors with outdoor skills and answer questions about nature.

Individuals and families will be able to target shoot with easy-to-use archery equipment and air rifles, throw the atlatl dart, learn about wild edible plants, go fishing, and see nature displays. All ages are welcome. Registration is not required. MDC and the park agencies will provide all the equipment needed for the activities. For example, it’s a chance for newcomers to learn how to go fishing, how to cast lures with a rod and reel, and how to handle a fish. Experts will help with other activities, too. Visitors can learn a new skill or sharpen an old one.

This event is a fine way to enjoy the outdoors on a late spring day, connect with nature, and perhaps get started on a lifetime sport. The fishing will be at Railroad Lake in the park.

To learn more, visit the event’s website at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Q7, or call 816-228-3766.