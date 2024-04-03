Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,970 in the last 365 days.

Get Outdoors at free event with MDC and partners April 20 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Step outside and discover nature at the free Get Outdoors Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at Rotary Park, 600 N.W. Vesper St. in Blue Springs. A variety of outdoor activities will be on tap with equipment and instruction provided. The event is hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, and Jackson County Parks and Recreation. Staff from each of the agencies will be on hand to help visitors with outdoor skills and answer questions about nature.

Individuals and families will be able to target shoot with easy-to-use archery equipment and air rifles, throw the atlatl dart, learn about wild edible plants, go fishing, and see nature displays. All ages are welcome. Registration is not required. MDC and the park agencies will provide all the equipment needed for the activities. For example, it’s a chance for newcomers to learn how to go fishing, how to cast lures with a rod and reel, and how to handle a fish. Experts will help with other activities, too. Visitors can learn a new skill or sharpen an old one.

This event is a fine way to enjoy the outdoors on a late spring day, connect with nature, and perhaps get started on a lifetime sport. The fishing will be at Railroad Lake in the park.

To learn more, visit the event’s website at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Q7, or call 816-228-3766.

You just read:

Get Outdoors at free event with MDC and partners April 20 in Blue Springs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more