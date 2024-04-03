Educators: Learn to teach MDC Discover Nature Fishing before summer school in Festus May 2

FESTUS, Mo.— Now that we’re on the other side of spring break, the clock is counting down to the end of the school year. Teachers know that summer school is around the corner, and the warm weather ahead is perfect for fishing.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help educators teach kids how to fish through its Discover Nature—Fishing (DNF) program. The warm months to come are an ideal time to put fishing on the summer school curriculum. MDC is offering a DNF Educator Training Workshop Thursday, May 2 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Festus/Crystal City Conservation Club in Festus.

“With the regular school year drawing to a close and summer school ready to begin, now is the perfect time to prepare for school fishing field experiences!” said MDC Conservation Educator Conrad Mallady. “Fishing is a great way to engage students in outdoor pursuits and in learning about conservation,” Mallady said.

DNF consists of four progressive lessons that move newcomers through all the basics of the sport. DNF students learn about fishing equipment, casting, rigging a fishing rod, baiting a hook, and proper handling of fish. They’ll get to know fish identification, fish habitat, and how to stock a basic tackle box.

This DNF Educator Training Workshop will show teachers how to conduct the four DNF lessons, how to use DNF equipment, and how to schedule a fishing field trip. A DNF Fishing Instructor Guide will be provided and is designed to help teachers teach students basic fishing skills. Detailed teaching strategies and instructional best practices are included throughout the lessons to help educators engage students mentally and physically and guide them toward mastering key fishing skills.

“The DNF unit can be integrated into school curriculum to provide instruction that helps students gain the skills and confidence to go fishing on their own,” added Mallady.

Teachers from schools registered through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) will be eligible to obtain DNF teaching kits with all necessary equipment, including fishing poles and equipment to conduct the four DNF lessons. Participants will also learn how to participate in the DNF schools’ transportation grant program. Possession of a current Missouri fishing permit is required for teachers/educators under the age of 65 to attend this workshop.

The DNF Educator Training Workshop is free to teachers and educators, but advance online registration is required. To sign up, go to the MDC Teacher Portal at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zyd and log in with account credentials. To create a new account, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZyP.

The Festus/Crystal City Conservation Club is located at 2567 Highway 61 in Festus and can be reached by taking exit #170 off I-55. For more information, contact MDC Conservation Educator Conrad Mallady at 314-577-9555, ext. 76044, or Conrad.Mallady@mdc.mo.gov.

To find out more about the DNF program, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zty.