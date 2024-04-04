Firefighters Fighting Cancer With Comedy As They Compete To Be New England’s Funniest
One-Of-A-Kind Comedy Competition For A Cause May 17, 2024 at Florian Hall in BostonBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New England’s bravest will battle it out to see who is the funniest firefighter in the region during a special fundraiser for Fighters vs. Cancer. Legendary New England stand-up Tony V will host the America’s Funniest Firefighter New England Region Finals as six firefighters from departments across the area compete for bragging rights, a $5,000 grand prize, and a chance to compete to be America’s Funniest Firefighter. All of the money raised at the event will go to Firefighters Vs Cancer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that provides free cancer screenings for firefighters. Tables and single tickets are on sale now at FirefightersvsCancer.org.
The standup competition will pair six firefighters with six seasoned comedians from New England. The professional stand-ups will mentor the firehouse favorites as they craft a five minute comedy set. Each firefighter and their coach will perform May 17, 2024 at Florian Hall in Dorchester. A panel of celebrity judges will pick a winner.
The 2024 Fighters Vs Cancer Stand Up Comedy Contestants are:
Mark “Larry Legend” Lawrence (Freetown, MA)
Mark represents the Freetown Fire Department. He describes himself as a perpetual force of chaotic good, gleefully serving the public at large for a safer, better, brighter, and funnier tomorrow! Tony V will mentor Mark as he prepares his set.
Robert “Bobby” Reardon (Yarmouth, MA)
Bobby is a long time member of the Yarmouth Fire and Rescue Department, cracking up his co-workers for the better part of 30-years. When he isn’t on the job he enjoys spending time with his wife Brenda and his six grandchildren. Bobby will be working with comedian Jimmy Dunn.
Jonathan Williams (Leominster, MA)
A 12-year veteran of the Leominster Fire Department, Jon is married with four awesome sons. He is also an Army vet and an avid outdoorsman. Jon will be working with Mark Riley.
Tim Sevigney (Biddeford, ME)
Hailing from Biddeford, Maine, Tim is a 27-year firefighter and paramedic. Tim will be paired up with Will Noonan.
Craig “Rock” Nicholas (Malden, MA)
Craig is a 28 year firefighting vet with the Malden Fire Department. His buddies at the department call him Rock, and when he isn’t on duty he is spending time with his three kids and two granddaughters whom he says have him “wrapped around their little fingers.” Craig will be coached by Dan Crohn.
Chance Seymour (Springfield, MA)
Chance is a 38-year-old firefighter working in Springfield. He is a father and loves to make people laugh. He will be coached by Damian Speranza, a fellow firefighter with the Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department in Groton, CT who also performs standup across New England.
Firefighters Vs. Cancer is a nonprofit organization dedicated to informing 1.2 Million North American firefighters about the life-saving necessity of cancer screenings and providing financial support to perform the much needed screenings. The tests are incredibly important and can cost firefighters hundreds of dollars out-of-pocket.
“About 40% of all firefighters working today will be diagnosed with cancer during their careers,” said Mike Foley, Boston Fire Lieutenant Ret. “Early detection of cancer greatly increases the chances for successful treatment and survival.”
America’s Funniest Firefighter New England Region Finals will be held May 17, 2024 at Florian Hall in Dorchester (55 Hallet St). Tables and single tickets are on sale now at FirefightersvsCancer.org.
###
Adam Klein
CK Communications Group Inc
+1 617 504 6156
email us here