Elk management plan available for public review and comment; deadline to comment is May 5

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on its draft Idaho Elk Management Plan 2024-2030. The plan will provide guidance for staff to implement management actions that will aid in managing elk populations and guide harvest recommendations.

It will function as the action plan for Idaho elk management through 2030 by guiding Fish and Game staff in annual work plan development and prioritization while providing direction for development of season recommendations.

Major sections in the plan include:

• Population Monitoring

• Hunting Opportunities

• Predation

• Private Lands and Elk

• Habitat

• Statewide Management Direction

• Elk Management Zones

See the elk management plan webpage to read and comment. Deadline to comment is 6 p.m. on May 5.

Why is it important to hunters?

The updated plan is a revision and not a complete overhaul. The department and Commission are unlikely to drastically change the current foundation of elk hunting, which is the 28 Elk Zones with the A/B tag system and a mix of general and controlled hunts.

The plan is the blueprint for sustaining healthy elk herds, rebuilding herds that are below objectives, and establishes goals that Fish and Game will work to achieve over the next six years.

Specifically, the plan:

Sets elk management objectives for each of the 28 management zones

Identifies specific factors limiting elk numbers in each management zone

Forms strategies and objectives to address limiting factors that could be affecting elk herds

If you are an elk hunter, here’s what the new elk plan can provide for you:

Continued elk seasons that provide general season hunting opportunities each year

Elk population management goals and management that aligns with hunter preferences

How can hunters get involved?

The draft plan is 190 pages long, and for most hunters, there’s no need to read the entire plan. A good strategy is to read the executive summary, which is a good overview of statewide management goals, and then read details about an individual Elk Zone, or zones, a hunter is most interested in.

Of course, people are welcome to read the whole thing, but most won’t need to, and they shouldn’t feel overwhelmed by the whole plan. Constructive comments should include references to specifics in the plan and why you think they should be different.

If hunters support the existing plan, they’re welcome to say that so Fish and Game staff will get an idea of who’s for and against certain things.