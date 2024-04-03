Mountain America Credit Union ranked in the Top 5 Nationally by USA Today Top Workplaces 2024

Employee feedback elevates Mountain America to top five; only credit union among companies with more than 2,500 employees

SANDY, Utah, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union recently celebrated being recognized among USA Today’s Top Workplaces of 2024. Selected exclusively on employee feedback collected through the Energage employee engagement survey, Mountain America emerged in the top five among employers with over 2,500 employees.



The Top Workplaces awards spotlight workplace excellence. Mountain America’s top standing showcases its dedication to a positive, fulfilling employee environment.

“Our employees are the heartbeat of Mountain America, and we celebrate this accomplishment,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “Our team members’ commitment to excellence is a driving force behind our success.”

This recognition not only reaffirms Mountain America’s dedication to its employees but also underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional service to its members. Highlights of the 2024 Energage survey included: 93% of employees vouched for Mountain America’s high ethical standards, along with top-tier ratings for its benefits. As the only credit union featured in the top five, Mountain America continues a long-standing reputation for excellence within the financial services industry.

“At the core of Mountain America's culture is our Team Member Experience Blueprint. This keeps us laser-focused on the experiences that drive an engaging and productive team member journey,” explained Trent Savage, chief human resources officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “This award is a validation of our unwavering commitment to a workplace centered around growth, appreciation, and well-being. This approach not only attracts but retains amazing individuals who, in turn, provide exceptional experiences for our members.”

In 2023, Mountain America received several Top Workplace awards, including recognition as a top workplace for professional development, employee appreciation, and employee well-being. The credit union was also honored as a Top Workplace in Utah as well as in Idaho, Arizona, and Nevada. These awards highlight our commitment to creating a positive and supportive workplace culture.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $18 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

