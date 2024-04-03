Toll Brothers Honored at the New Jersey Builders Association Awards

Company wins 11 Awards, including Community of the Year (Adult) for Regency at Manalapan

FREEHOLD, N.J., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the Toll Brothers New Jersey Division was honored with 11 Sales and Marketing Awards (SAM) at the 36th Annual SAM Awards taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.



Presented by the New Jersey Builders Association, the SAM Awards honors home builders of the New Jersey Builders Associations who have made major contributions to the home building industry. The awards span categories from product and design to advertising, marketing, and professional achievements. Toll Brothers was selected as the winner in the following categories:

“The New Jersey Division is honored to be recognized for excellence among our peers and friends,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “We are focused on upholding the highest quality in building and customer service standards for every home we build and are proud to be building luxury communities across the state of New Jersey since 1982.”

For more information on Toll Brothers communities in New Jersey, visit TollBrothers.com/NewJersey.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8814d6dc-e3b6-444d-93a6-c9ba3077d9c0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e81c4674-cc3a-472e-94ac-561a5ad7e5d5

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)