Helping Seniors Access Safe, Secure, and Affordable Homes

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of the 70-unit Manhattan Avenue Senior Apartments in the town of Greenburgh, Westchester County. The new development replaced a deteriorating 30-unit senior federal public housing facility built in 1972 and expanded the complex with an additional 40 apartments.

“The transformation of the Manhattan Avenue Senior Apartments will help seniors access safe, secure, and affordable homes in Westchester County and enable long-time residents to remain in their communities, close to friends and family, ”Governor Hochul said. “By supporting the overhaul of this development, my administration is doubling down on its commitment to using every strategy we can to unlock New York’s housing potential and giving all New Yorkers – including our seniors – the homes they deserve.”

In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved 1,500 affordable homes in Westchester County. Manhattan Avenue Senior Apartments continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul's$25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will build or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

Manhattan Avenue Senior Apartments is a single three-story building with 70 apartments for adults aged 62 and older. The new building replaced six dilapidated buildings originally constructed as senior housing by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development in 1972 and operated by the Greenburgh Housing Authority. Existing tenants were relocated during construction and have now returned to live in the new complex.

Shared building amenities include a first-floor laundry room, computer room, community room, large lobby area, and a commercial kitchen. There are 43 ground-level parking spaces reserved for the tenants.

The development was designed to meet Enterprise Green Communities 2015 Standards. The development includes energy-efficient features such as Energy Star appliances and water conserving low-flow fixtures.

The development team is Georgica Green Ventures, LLC in partnership with the Greenburgh Housing Authority.

Manhattan Avenue Senior Apartments is located near both a local bus line and a Metro North train station. Within walking distance are convenience stores, a large shopping center, health care, and a municipal park. In addition, Manhattan Avenue Senior Apartments is adjacent to the Theodore H. Young community center that provides educational, cultural, and recreational events including swimming, shopping trips, social clubs, events, and a food pantry.

State financing for the $37.7 million development includes $5.3 million in tax exempt bonds, $14.3 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits, and $14.7 million in subsidy from HCR.

HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The new $38 million, 70-home Manhattan Avenue Senior Apartments showcases the dedication that the community shared in keeping this site dedicated to affordable living for older New Yorkers. The Greenburgh Housing Authority and Georgica Green Ventures more than doubled the capacity of this development while preserving the area’s scale and open space, proving that good design and a commitment to helping to solve our housing crisis work well together.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, "As State Senate Majority Leader, I've been working to deliver funding which can pave the way for partnerships between housing authorities and developers, to get more of these units built and on the market for senior and workforce housing. I'm proud that the state has provided more than $34 million to fund this project through bonds, subsidy and tax credit equity. The State Legislature, Governor Hochul, and NYS Homes and Community Renewal are committed to our common goal to develop the affordable housing New Yorkers across our state deserve and demand. I'm delighted to see our efforts have led to results in Greenburgh here in the 35th Senate District, in a location at Manhattan Ave with ease of access to public transit, health care and community recreation. I congratulate the Greenburgh Housing Authority and Georgica Green Ventures on bringing this partnership to fruition with this ribbon-cutting.”

Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky said, “I am thrilled that Greenburgh now has 70 reconstructed, energy-efficient units of senior citizen affordable housing at the Manhattan Avenue Senior Apartments. And I welcome back the residents who were relocated during the construction and have now returned to the homes they love. This housing makes it possible for more of our seniors to live in comfort and security, and connected to the community they helped build.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “We are thrilled to be cutting the ribbon on the Manhattan Avenue Senior Apartments in Greenburgh, which ultimately helps fill a need for some of our most vulnerable residents, our seniors. When we allocate significant funding towards the construction of these homes, we are helping to improve the quality of life for many in Westchester County. Many of our seniors live on a fixed income, and it’s crucial for them to have the option to reside in safe and affordable housing. The Manhattan Avenue Senior Apartments helps us to accomplish that goal.”

Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor, said, “This is a great new addition to the town of Greenburgh. Will provide seniors with a comfortable, clean and new beautiful state of the art affordable housing to enjoy. The Greenburgh Housing Authority worked long and hard to make this possible. My only regret – it took a long time to go through the approval process but the wait was worth it.”

Raju Abraham, Executive Director, Greenburgh Housing Authority, said, “Manhattan Avenue Senior Apartments is a milestone in the Greenburgh Housing Authority’s mission for providing better housing opportunities to the Town of Greenburgh community”.

David Gallo, President, Georgica Green Ventures, LLC, said, “We are so proud to have been selected by the Greenburgh Housing Authority to provide seniors in the community with a beautiful, safe, sustainable, modern building designed with their needs in mind, and add 40 additional units of affordable housing for seniors. Thank you to NYSHCR, Westchester County, and the Town of Greenburgh for their partnership and trust throughout the process.”

Jane E. Silverman, Executive Director, Chase Community Development Banking, said, “We are proud to support Georgica Green Ventures and the Greenburgh Housing Authority with this development that preserved and created much needed housing, close to transit and essential services. Rebuilding our communities through projects like this requires commitment and collaboration from public and private partners; the project will ultimately transform the lives of many seniors in Westchester County.”