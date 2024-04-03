Former CEOs of JetBlue, Maersk Drilling, and Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) join Avina Clean Hydrogen’s distinguished advisory board

SHORT HILLS, N.J., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avina Clean Hydrogen is excited to announce the appointment of three renowned industry leaders to its Advisory Board. Robin Hayes, Former CEO of JetBlue Airways, Jan Holm, Former CEO of Maersk Drilling Asia & AP. Moller Singapore Pte. Ltd., and Ralph Izzo, Former Chairman and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), join the existing distinguished panel of advisory board members, bringing valuable expertise and insight to the company's projects in the clean fuels sector.



"We are thrilled to welcome our new Advisory Board members," said Vishal Shah, Founder & CEO of Avina Clean Hydrogen. "Their extensive experience and deep understanding of the aviation, maritime, and power sectors will be tremendously helpful as we continue to advance our plans for deploying clean fuel facilities across various sectors and will be extremely relevant to the markets we aim to serve."

Robin Hayes brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Avina, particularly in the aviation industry, where he has held various leadership positions. His career highlights include serving as President and Chief Executive Officer at JetBlue Airways, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the airline's commercial and operational strategies, driving growth and innovation. Prior to his tenure at JetBlue, Hayes served as Executive Vice President for The Americas at British Airways, overseeing operations across the region. Robin holds a degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Bath in the United Kingdom, where he also received a BSc and master’s in engineering.

Jan Holm has a distinguished career spanning banking, shipping, oil & gas, and nuclear industries, bringing a wealth of experience in business development, finance, and general management to Avina Clean Hydrogen. Jan spent 17 years with the Maersk Group, including a tenure as CEO of Maersk Drilling in Singapore, where he led the company's operations in Asia. Holm is Chairman of the board of Risk Intelligence A/S listed on Spotlight Market in Stockholm, Sweden, Independent Non- Executive Board member in Seatrium Ltd, where he also chairs the CSR committee. Holm is furthermore a member of the Advisory Board of Haush Ltd, as well as the co-founder and Chairman of the board of the Singapore-based think tank Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources. Jan's educational background includes a Master of Science degree from Aarhus Business School, and an Executive MBA from Copenhagen Business School.

Ralph Izzo has tremendous experience and leadership in the utility sector, having served as chairman and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) for 15 years, and previously as the company's president. With a diverse background within PSEG's family of companies, including executive roles such as president and COO of Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G), as well as various vice president positions, Izzo has demonstrated his capability to drive strategic initiatives and operational excellence throughout his career. Ralph received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in mechanical engineering and his Ph.D. in applied physics from Columbia University. He also received an MBA degree, with a concentration in finance, from the Rutgers Graduate School of Management.

“I am very excited to welcome these three highly impressive individuals to our Advisory Board. Their expertise will complement our existing prestigious Advisory Board members, enabling us to collaborate effectively in building a world-class company that delivers compelling clean fuel solutions to the market,” said Steven Berkenfeld, Board Member of Avina.

Robin, Jan, and Ralph join Tom Linebarger (former CEO of Cummins), Warren East (former CEO of Rolls Royce), Susan Dio (former President of BP) and Mario Longhi (former CEO of US Steel) on the Avina Advisory Board.

