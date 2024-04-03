eShare Appoints Niki Sotiropoulou as Chief Marketing Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eShare, a trailblazer in redefining how enterprises share and collaborate externally, is delighted to announce the appointment of Niki Sotiropoulou as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With an extensive career of over twenty years in marketing, Niki brings invaluable expertise in B2B and B2C marketing strategies to eShare, marking a significant addition to the leadership team.

Before joining eShare, Niki served as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at viva.com, a pioneering Tech Bank renowned for being the first Greek Unicorn. In this role, Niki was instrumental in laying the foundations and operational frameworks for a pan-European marketing team, spanning across 24 countries. Niki's strategic vision and hands-on approach enabled the marketing team at viva.com to function cohesively, driving unified marketing strategies that resonated across different regions.

Niki’s role at eShare will involve steering the marketing strategy, amplifying brand presence, and boosting customer engagement across various platforms.

Nick Stamos, Founder & CEO of eShare expressed enthusiasm about Niki's joining, stating, "Niki's comprehensive experience and her track record of spearheading successful marketing initiatives make her the ideal candidate to lead our marketing efforts. Her visionary leadership and strategic marketing approach are precisely what eShare needs to reach our ambitious objectives."

Niki shared her excitement about her new role, "I am thrilled to join eShare and collaborate with the talented team here. eShare's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns with my professional values, and I am eager to contribute to its triumph."

Niki's appointment underscores eShare's commitment to accelerating its expansion and consolidating its status as a leader in the SaaS sector, specifically in secure and compliant external data sharing and collaboration. Under her guidance, eShare is set to scale new heights in marketing excellence and customer satisfaction.

About eShare

eShare is at the forefront of transforming external data sharing and collaboration for enterprises. Our platform enhances the user experience while ensuring the utmost security and compliance by integrating with Microsoft 365, thereby removing the dependence on additional data repositories. Built around familiar tools like Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Outlook, eShare makes external data sharing seamless and secure, allowing businesses to concentrate on growth with the assurance of secure, compliant, and efficient data sharing practices.

