General Mills Canada elevates its support for sport in Canada with new Canadian Paralympic Committee sponsorship

Strengthening its dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion, General Mills Canada becomes an "Official Supporter" of CPC, and establishes partnership with Paralympian Cindy Ouellet for Paris 2024

TORONTO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris quickly approaching, General Mills Canada is proud to expand its support for Canadian athletes by becoming an “Official Supporter” of the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC).



“We are so pleased to partner with General Mills, who has shown a longstanding commitment to showcasing the power of sport,” said Karen O’Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. “Paralympians are incredible athletes with so many diverse journeys along their way to reaching the pinnacle of sport, and this partnership will bring Paralympic stories into more homes across Canada. Thank you to General Mills for their support, and we look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of the Canadian Paralympic Team alongside you.”

“As part of our G Stands for Good Mission, we’re thrilled to be supporting diverse athletes with a range of backgrounds and abilities and cannot wait to explore all the possibilities this partnership will bring,” says Jenny Chiasson, Associate Director, Brand Experience, General Mills Canada.

To kickstart its partnership, General Mills participated last week in the ParaTough Cup in Toronto, the flagship fundraising event of the Paralympic Foundation of Canada, the philanthropic arm of CPC. The event raises funds and generates awareness for Paralympic sport in Canada.

Looking to the Paris 2024 Games and beyond, this new chapter in General Mills' partnership journey serves as a shining example of the company's commitment to highlighting Canadian role models that inspire the next generation of the extraordinary.

In addition to becoming an “Official Supporter” of the CPC, General Mills Canada has also established a partnership with wheelchair basketball player Cindy Ouellet for Paris 2024, who will be featured on product packaging.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with General Mills,” says Ouellet, a five-time Paralympian. “Together, we have the power to create equality and inclusion in sport, and beyond. I’m proud to work with a company whose mission is to showcase Paralympic athletes the same way they do Olympic athletes. It truly exemplifies an equal playing field and shows that when we work together toward a same goal, we can break barriers.”

By honouring the spirit, determination, and diversity of all athletes, General Mills continues to inspire and unite Canadians in celebration of athletic excellence.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands in Canada includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Liberté, Yoplait, and Old El Paso. Established in 1954, General Mills Canada Corporation is based in Mississauga, Ontario, and is a proud and long-time supporter of United Way and Team Canada Olympic Athletes.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee

The Canadian Paralympic Committee is a non-profit, private organization in partnership with 27 member sport organizations, dedicated to the power and impact of Paralympic sport. Holding a vision of an inclusive world realized through Paralympic sport, its mission is to deliver the best-prepared teams for Games excellence while modeling and promoting disability inclusion and accessibility. Championing the stories and successes of high-performance athletes with disabilities, the Canadian Paralympic Committee inspires Canadians to embrace inclusivity and actively engage in sports. For more insights, visit Paralympic.ca.

Media Contact

Sreeja Sasidharan

Account Manager, Narrative PR

Sreeja.Sasidharan@narrative.ca I 647.212.3121

Nicole Watts

Senior Manager, Communications & PR

Canadian Paralympic Committee

nwatts@paralympic.ca | 613-462-2700

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7d19d9a-321b-4093-8d13-4850e339220b



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb322549-fb14-494d-ab07-57ab0a79dbe5





