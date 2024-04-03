Indwelling Catheter Market to Reach US$ 16,176.3 Million by 2034, with a CAGR of 6.4%: Fact.MR Report

Global Indwelling Catheter Market to Witness Significant Growth Driven by the Rising Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence, Chronic Diseases, and Aging Population

Rockville , April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global indwelling catheter market is estimated to be US$ 8,703.5 million in 2024. The market is projected to expand with a 6.4% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass US$ 16,176.3 million by 2034.



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population are driving the growth of the indwelling catheter market. Furthermore, technological developments and innovations in indwelling catheter design and material are likely to increase patient comfort and reduce infection risk, fueling demand for these devices. In developed nations, the availability of insurance for indwelling catheterization operations is also expected to enhance market growth.

With the rising prevalence and treatment of prostate cancer, the market for indwelling catheters is growing. This is likely to generate appealing commercial prospects for companies in this sector. Prostate cancer and other medical disorders, such as spinal cord injuries, urine incontinence, and urinary retention, need the use of indwelling catheters.

Regarding the increased prevalence of urine incontinence, particularly among the elderly, the need for indwelling catheters is predicted to increase. Furthermore, technological advances in the development of catheters that are more comfortable, less invasive, and simpler to use are projected to fuel market expansion.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 16,176.3 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 240 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



North America's indwelling catheter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% in the United States over the forecast period.

East Asia's indwelling catheter market industry is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

The peripheral intravenous catheters segment leads the market based on product type, with an expected market share of 64.4% in 2024.

"Catheter design and material improvements have made catheterization a safer and more comfortable, increasing the acceptance and use of indwelling catheters. Furthermore, medical issues such as the requirement for precise urine output measures in critical care settings have increased the need for indwelling catheters. As a result, the global market for indwelling catheters is likely to expand significantly in the future years." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Teleflex Incorporated

Amsino International, Inc.

Cook Medical LLC

Coloplast Corp.

B Braun Melsungen AG

SunMed LLC

Bactiguard

Cardinal Health Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Poiesis Medical LLC

Medline Industries, Inc.



Companies constantly develop new products and expand across countries to enhance their market share. Furthermore, several catheter manufacturers collaborate with major medical device distributors to market and distribute their products abroad or in specific geographic areas.



Recent Development

In 2021, The Rotarex Atherectomy System received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration. This procedure can be used to treat stents, stent grafts, and natural or artificial bypasses in the peripheral arteries.

