FuelPositive Participates in NICCEE’s Green Ammonia Event in the USA

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation, a leading Green Ammonia Company (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (the "Company" or "FuelPositive") is pleased to announce that on March 15, 2024, the United States National Science Foundation funded Global Nitrogen Innovation Center for Clean Energy and the Environment (NICCEE) held an exploratory meeting with regional agricultural partners in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed's key grain production region, the Eastern Shore of Maryland.



FuelPositive was invited by Dr. Matthew Houser, a Senior Social Scientist at The Nature Conservancy and Assistant Research Professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, to present their breakthrough Green Ammonia story.

The Global Nitrogen Innovation Center for Clean Energy and the Environment (NICCEE), spearheaded by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) with key partners in the U.S. ( New York University and University of Massachusetts Amherst ), Canada ( University of Guelph ), and the U.K. ( Rothamsted Research ), provide timely and crucial insights associated with the rapidly evolving technological innovation to produce Green Ammonia using renewable energy for clean energy and food production.

The meeting's goal was to inform potential end-users about the emerging on-farm green ammonia production technology and document their perceived opportunities and concerns related to adoption.

The meeting attendees represented various parties involved in agricultural nitrogen management, including grain farmers, regional fertilizer distributors, agricultural policy representatives, and agricultural conservation organizations. "In addition to several presentations that covered the purpose of NICCEE and the overall development of Green Ammonia, FuelPositive CEO Ian Clifford joined to discuss the Company's On-farm Green Ammonia units. During a facilitated discussion, workshop participants offered their perspectives on this new technology, centered around FuelPositive's system." stated Dr Houser.

"Regional distributors and farmers alike are "price takers" when it comes to inputs that FuelPositive's system can produce or replace, such as nitrogen fertilizer and propane for grain drying. Both groups were primarily excited about the potential to "take control" of these inputs, which would enable retailers to offer customers' better nitrogen prices and farmers to have consistent input costs. They like the independence it gives them: the stability and predictability of the price and supply. While farmers and distributor participants noted some potential adoption and implementation challenges, there was general enthusiasm about the economic and environmental potential of these systems and several participants expressed that they were seriously considering these units for their operation," continued Dr Houser.

"We feel deeply honoured to have been invited to meet such open-minded farmers and leaders in the Green Ammonia sector. Participating in a full day of discussion and debate with individuals who share a commitment to environmental responsibility in agriculture was truly inspiring. Our ongoing and increasing encounters with passionate advocates committed to optimizing agriculture while safeguarding the environment have been remarkable. It reaffirms our collective dedication to fostering sustainable practices to benefit our planet and future generations," concluded Ian Clifford, FuelPositive CEO and Board Chair.

NICCEE plans to host future partner workshops in other regions across the US, Canada, and the UK to assess how perceptions differ across and within national boundaries. As an Innovation Partner of NICCEE, FuelPositive will benefit from this wealth of information about a newly emerging sector and its first end-users.

About FuelPositive Corporation

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company dedicated to delivering commercially feasible and sustainable clean technology solutions that follow a circular approach, ensuring the entire lifecycle of our products is environmentally friendly. This includes an on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia (NH3) production system that effectively eliminates carbon emissions during the production process.

By focusing on clean, sustainable, economically advantageous and realizable technologies, the Company aims to help mitigate climate change, addressing unsustainable agricultural practices through innovative technology and practical solutions that can be implemented now. The FuelPositive on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green Ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for Green Ammonia production on-farm/onsite, where and when needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end-users clean fertilizer, energy and Green Ammonia supply security while eliminating carbon emissions from production. The first customers will be farmers. Farmers use 80% of the traditional grey ammonia produced today as fertilizer.

Sales details here: https://fuelpositive.com/sales/

FuelPositive Corporation is based in Waterloo (Canada) and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH and on the OTCQB under the symbol NHHHF in the USA.

For further information, please contact:

Ian Clifford

Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair

Ian@fuelpositive.com

Tel: 416.535.8395

www.fuelpositive.com

Logan Ross

Senior Vice President, Communications & Campaigns

Counsel Public Affairs, Inc.

lross@counselpa.com

Tel: 204.720.3662

www.counselpa.com

Investor Relations United States & International:

RB Milestone Group (RBMG)

fuelpositive@rbmilestone.com

Investor Relations Canada:

Transcend Capital

et@transcendcapitalinc.com

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company, including with respect to further testing and implementation of the FP300 system, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.