Advances in Food Technology Boost Growth in the Protein Ingredient Market; FMI Analysts Predict Market Valuation to Surpass US$ 164,376.9 million by 2034

Global Protein Ingredient Market Demand and Analysis Report 2024 to 2034: Growing Emphasis on Health, Well-being, and Nutritional Awareness Bodes Well for the Burgeoning Sector.

NEWARK, Del, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The protein ingredient market is anticipated to surpass US$ 85,886.80 million in 2024 and a valuation of US$ 164,376.9 million by 2034. The market size is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.70% from 2024 to 2034.



Food technology developments have completely changed how protein components are made and formulated, producing goods with better solubility, bioavailability, and sensory qualities. Protein ingredients that improve functionality and adaptability in food applications include protein isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates.

Recent developments have driven adoption across various food and beverage categories by meeting customer desires for clearer labeling, better flavor, and greater nutritional profiles. Technological innovation is driving market development by enhancing the performance of protein components in final products and broadening their range of availability.

The demand for protein ingredients is expanding to meet changing consumer demands and new dietary guidelines. New protein ingredients are becoming popular, giving unique functional and nutritional qualities in addition to conventional sources like dairy and plant proteins. For example, collagen peptides are sought for their advantages in connective tissue healing, joint support, and skin health.

Bone broth, high in collagen, has also grown in popularity as a filling and health-promoting beverage. Another cutting-edge choice is insect protein, which provides sustainable nourishment with less environmental impact than traditional protein sources. The market for protein ingredients is dynamic, driven by customer demand, innovation, and changing dietary habits. This is reflected in product diversification.

“The protein ingredient industry is rapidly expanding internationally due to rising health-conscious consumer habits. Manufacturers must prioritize innovation, quality, and sustainability to maintain their competitiveness. Strategic collaborations and e-commerce platforms provide growth opportunities.” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Protein Ingredient Market Report

The protein ingredient market size expanded at a 6.20% CAGR from 2019 to 2023.

The animal source segment holds 27.6% of market shares in 2024.

The dry form segment captured 55.3% of market shares in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 5.80% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Germany is anticipated to develop at a 6.30% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Japan is estimated to surge at a 7.20% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in India is expected to increase at an 8.10% CAGR through 2034.





Competitive Landscape

The protein ingredient market remains highly competitive, with prominent rivals including ADM, Cargill, Kerry Group, and DuPont dominating. Smaller firms also contribute by concentrating on specialized offerings. Regulatory compliance and sustainability measures are critical in defining competitiveness.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, Abbott introduced a new PediaSure with Nutri-Pull System to support children's development. The Nutri-Pull System comprises vitamin D, vitamin K2, and casein phosphopeptides, which aid in absorbing essential nutrients in children.

In April 2023, Arla Foods Ingredients, based in Denmark, introduced Nutrilac ProteinBoost. The new whey protein line is built on unique microparticulation technology. The products are suitable for the dairy and sports nutrition sectors.

Country-wise Insights:

The table below lists the countries that are observed to be creating enough opportunities for their in-house protein ingredient market to meet the peak demand.

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 5.80 % Germany 6.30 % Japan 7.20 % China 6.90 % India 8.10 %





Protein Ingredient Industry Segmentation

By Source:

Animal

Plant

Insect

Microbial

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Meat & Meat Alternative

Dairy & Dairy Alternative

Bakery Products

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Animal Feed

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan





