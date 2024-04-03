High Mast Lighting Market Valuation to Reach US$ 2,109.5 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Demand from Transportation, Sports, and Manufacturing Industries | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The high mast lighting industry in the United States is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) extending up to 2034. This expansion is primarily attributed to several factors including rapid urbanization, robust infrastructure development initiatives, and a notable emphasis on energy efficiency.

NEWARK, Del, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the high mast lighting market value is forecast to increase from US$ 1,320.2 million in 2024 to US$ 2,109.5 million by 2034. Over the assessment period, demand for the high mast lighting market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.8%.



High mast lighting is used in highways, expressways, bridges, and tunnels to ensure safe navigation, improve visibility, and reduce accident risks. It is commonly used in industrial complexes, logistics hubs, ports, and construction sites to illuminate large areas for operations, loading/unloading activities, and security monitoring.

Advanced lighting technology, including energy-efficient luminaires, smart controls, and LEDs, enhances the longevity, performance, and efficiency of high mast lighting systems. This is driven by global infrastructure projects, population expansion, and rapid urbanization.

Gain Valuable Insights from Industry Experts to Shape Your Growth Strategies. Access our Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19188

Stricter laws, safety and security concerns, and rising energy prices drive governments, towns, and private organizations to invest in high-quality lighting solutions, driving market growth. The shift to high mast lighting is further driven by growing environmental concerns, regulatory requirements, and rising energy prices.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global high mast lighting market value is set to reach US$ 1,320.2 million in 2024.

in 2024. By 2034, the market is anticipated to rise at a 4.8% CAGR.

CAGR. The global high mast lighting market is expected to reach US$ 2,109.5 million by 2034.

by 2034. China is expected to surge at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2034.

by 2034. India's high mast lighting market is set to rise at 4.6% CAGR by 2034.





"The high mast lightening market is driven by the integration of smart lighting controls, sensors, and data analytics amid rising smart city initiatives to improve urban infrastructure, quality of life, and resource utilization. The market presents opportunities for suppliers, manufacturers, and service providers to collaborate, innovate, and meet evolving client needs, advancing smarter, safer, and more sustainable built environments."- says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19188

Competitive Landscape

The high mast lighting market is fairly consolidated, with leading players accounting for around 31% share. Bajaj Electricals, Carolina High Mast, Jindal Power Corporation, Philips Lighting, and Yangzhou Bright Solar Solutions are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the high mast lighting market listed in the report.

Key high-mast lighting market companies are investing in continuous research to produce new products and increase their capacity to meet end-user demand. They are directed toward adopting growth strategies to strengthen their footprint, including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and facility expansions.

Key Companies -

Bajaj Electricals Limited, a Mumbai-based Indian company, is a leading provider of consumer appliances and lighting solutions. Established in 1938, it has a turnover of INR 5,429 crores and is part of the US$ 100 billion Bajaj Group.

a Mumbai-based Indian company, is a leading provider of consumer appliances and lighting solutions. Established in 1938, it has a turnover of INR 5,429 crores and is part of the US$ 100 billion Bajaj Group. Carolina High Mast Industries , Inc. offers tubular steel poles for transmission, distribution, substation, and sports lighting, with a professional staff for engineering, fabrication, quality control, and project management.

, Inc. offers tubular steel poles for transmission, distribution, substation, and sports lighting, with a professional staff for engineering, fabrication, quality control, and project management. Jindal Power Corporation, a key player in the Electrification project field, is a subsidiary of Jindal Sons, an ISO 9001; 2015 certified company based in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.





Key Companies Profiled

Bajaj Electricals

Carolina High Mast

Jindal Power Corporation

Philips Lighting

Yangzhou Bright Solar Solutions

HETEC Lighting

Industrial Poles&Masts

Genlux Lighting

Laster Tech

Valmont Industries

Millerbernd Manufacturing Company

Kasper Engineering

American LitePole

StressCrete

Enhance Your Business Now! Acquire Vital Market Insights - Access the Report Now

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19188

High Mast Lighting Market Segmentation by Category

By Type:

Adjustable for Height

Nonadjustable for Height

By Technology:

LED (Light-emitting Diode)

LFL (Linear Fluorescent)

HPS ( High-Pressure Sodium)

MH (metal-halide lamp)

By Application:

Roads and Highways

Industrial Areas

Stadiums and Sports Complexes

Ports and Harbors

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape

The valve remote control systems market is expected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. It is projected that sales will surpass US$ 7.9 billion in 2023 and US$ 15.1 billion by the end of 2033.

The dispensing spouts market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, from US$ 1,129.6 million in 2022 to US$ 2,328.2 million by 2032.

The dispensing robots market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2032. By 2032, it is estimated to have grown from US$ 1.5 billion in 2022 to US$ 5.46 billion in valuation.

The global marine hatch covers market is projected to record a robust CAGR of 7.6% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 327.7 million by the end of 2033.

The India electrical testing services market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 308.4 million by 2033. with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The global industrial weighing equipment market is projected to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2033. A CAGR worth 5% is expected for the market during the forecast period.

The worldwide material handling equipment market is expected to record a 4.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, reaching a valuation of US$ 6,555.9 million.

The duct fans market is expected to rise to US$ 162,788.1 million by 2033. The sales are expected to record a significant CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The combined cooling heat and power plants market is expected to grow at an impressive 5.8% CAGR through 2033, when it is expected to be valued US$ 4.0 billion.

By 2033, the power quality equipment market is expected to be valued US$ 69.65 billion. Over the course of the projected period, power-quality equipment sales are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.25%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani