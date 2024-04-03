Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against The Chemours Company (CC)

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 20, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CC) common stock between February 10, 2023 and February 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On February 13, 2024, after the market closed, Chemours disclosed that it was postponing the release of its financial results and conference call related to its fourth quarter and full year 2023. The Company further clarified, stating that it was delaying its results because Chemours is “evaluating its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 with respect to maintaining effective controls related to information and communications,” and because the Company’s Audit Committee “needs additional time to complete a related internal review.”

On this news, Chemours’ stock price fell $3.85, or 12.6%, to close at $26.64 per share on February 14, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 29, 2024, Chemours announced that its CEO, CFO, and Controller had been placed on “administrative leave” pending the completion of an internal review, including reviewing reports made to the Chemours Ethics Hotline. Additionally, the Company delayed its earnings report and disclosed that it is “evaluating one or more potential material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting[.]”

On this news, Chemours’ stock price fell $9.05, or 31.5%, to close at $19.67 on February 29, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) certain of the Company’s senior executive officers manipulated Free Cash Flow targets as a means to maximize additional cash and stock incentive compensation applicable to executive officers pursuant to the Company’s AIPs and LTIPs; (2) the Company’s accounting practices and procedures, including its internal control over financial reporting, were deficient; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

