thINK Announces Open Registration for the thINK Ahead 10th Annual Conference, to be Held July 15-17, 2024, at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Florida

BOCA RATON, FLA., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- thINK, an independent community of Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers, is thrilled to announce that registration is open for thINK Ahead 2024. This landmark event, celebrating its 10th anniversary, will take place July 15-17, 2024, at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Florida.

thINK Ahead is the premier event where Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers come together for three days of inspiration, education, and networking. The 10th annual thINK Ahead conference promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring inspiring keynotes, in-depth educational sessions, networking opportunities, best practice sharing, partner pavilion sessions, Canon Americas Innovation Center tours and demos, health and wellness activities, entertaining evening events, and special 10th anniversary celebrations.

Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers are invited to register for thINK Ahead 2024 on the thINK member site: thINKForum.com/attend.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of thINK Ahead," said Lori Messina, thINK Board President and President of Access Direct. "This event underscores our commitment to the inkjet user community, providing them with a venue to learn, grow, and thrive in the ever-evolving print industry."

In addition to the annual thINK Ahead inkjet event, thINK offers Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers complimentary tools, training and resources designed to help them accelerate their success with inkjet, all available on the member site, thINKForum.com.

The thINK Board is pleased to announce thINK’s 2024 Board positions:

Lori Messina, President, Access Direct | thINK Board President

Pete Studer, COO, Impact | thINK Vice President/Treasurer

Shelley Hyde, Co-Owner and Partner, PrintMailPro | thINK Ahead Co-Conference Chair 2024

Chris Wells, Executive Vice President | thINK Ahead Co-Conference Chair 2024

Eric Hollingsworth, Vice President of Operations, RevSpring | newly appointed thINK Board Member

Eric Hawkinson, Sr. Vice President, Innovatis Group | thINK Executive Director

Sheri Jammallo, Sr. Advisor, Marketing, Canon Solutions America | thINK Executive Program Liaison

Francis McMahon, Executive Vice President, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America | thINK Board Member

Tonya Powers, Sr. Director, Marketing, Canon Solutions America | thINK Board Member

Larry Vaughn, Strategic Account Executive, Thomas Printworks | thINK Board Member

“thINK is a dynamic, interactive community that enables Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers to accelerate their success with inkjet. The annual conference, thINK Ahead, provides members with a unique opportunity to connect in person with industry peers, gain valuable insights, and explore the latest innovations in inkjet technology; Canon Solutions America is proud to be an Executive Sponsor,” said Tonya Powers, Senior Director, Marketing, Canon Solutions America.

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

