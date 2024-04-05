EQUAL MEANS EQUAL Ignites "MAKE THE CALL JOE! " Finial Impact Campaign
President Biden pick up the phone & call the US Archivist & tell them to publish the ERA.We all benefit when we put equality first. Let’s make the ERA a reality & no longer send it to voicemail.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EQUAL MEANS EQUAL, a national non-profit organization focused on equal rights for all Americans, regardless of sex. President Kamala Lopez and Vice President Natalie White and Equal means Equal team welcome The City of West Hollywood (Mayor John Erikson) and their Women’s Advisory Board, new Excutive director Angela DeSilva, Actress Patricia Arquette, new Lead Advisor Sonja Nuttall, Reserved Magazine Editor- In Cheif Jules Wood, Treasurer Donald Williams, FOCUS Founder Won Lee, Curator Gavin Bond, artist/ activist Jr and Team Inside Out project, Photographer Katarina Benzova, artist Tasya van Ree, artist Roberto Dutesco, Shepeard and Amanda Fairey, Producer Nicola Doring, Zoe Kalar & the WeAre8 Team, From Her to Eternity (Courtney Love), Sarah Kate Ellis & GLAAD, Jesse Dylan & the WONDROS Team, Publicist Ceiba Chavez Pr and Arts Agency, Debroha Hues D.H INC and Digital Marketing Consultant Irving Muniz, Art Director Jeff Streeper, Nicole Mackinlay-Hahn, and Humanity Coalition co-founder Barbara Jones.
— Mayor John Erickson
As EME Announce's our Launch of the new initiative “MAKE THE CALL, JOE!” the FINAL IMPACT for the ERA Campaign to ensure that the Equal Rights Amendment is published as the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution before the November elections.
The time is now. “It’s long past the time for President Biden to pick up the phone and call the US Archivist and tell them to publish the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). Everybody benefits when we put equality first. Let’s make the ERA a reality and no longer send it to voicemail.” -Quote From The Honorable John M. Erickson PH.D Mayor of The city of West Hollywood.
Women are still unequal in the United States. Informing the public of this legal injustice is critical to ending the discrimination and rollbacks of our rights, presently increasing every day. Although the thirty-eight states needed have ratified the ERA, it still has not been published, adopted or enforced.
The ERA is a gamechanger for American women, girls, MEN and LGBTQ people. In fact, it makes any discrimination based on sex or gender illegal. This includes discrimination in pay, gender-based violence, pregnancy discrimination, reproductive rights & bodily autonomy, and so much more.
96% of Americans believe that men and women are equal but over 85% believe this equality is already explicit in our Constitution. It is not. Launching and implementing this public awareness campaign prior to the November 2024 elections may well be the last opportunity we have to enshrine equality for all Americans, regardless of sex, in the U.S. Constitution.
Over the past century women and our allies have spent many millions of hours and dollars to achieve full ratification of the ERA and we must ensure that these efforts are not swept into the dustbin of history by powerful forces that want to maintain the status quo.
“We are demanding the U.S. Government respect the will of the people, who have overwhelmingly ratified the ERA and support equality for all, regardless of sex, and publish and adopt the ERA immediately. EQUAL MEANS EQUAL calls the nation to Action to urge President Biden to uphold the basic tenets of our democratic republic and enshrine the full equality of all its citizens under law and provide them with the equal protection of our laws. Fulfilling the century-long journey of the Equal Rights Amendment, begun by Alice Paul in 1923, is a joyous and historic celebration that we invite all Americans to participate in.”– Kamala Lopez, Founder/President of EQUAL MEANS EQUAL
Stay Tuned for our continued future press releases as we roll out our FINIAL IMPACT for the ERA Campaign " Make The Call, Joe!" a civil and human rights initiative to press for equality for all.
Organization Website: https://equalmeansequal.org/ Campaign Website: https://finalimpact.org/
