Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Size to Touch USD 1.15 Billion, Rising at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2030
Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Size, Share & Segment By Components, By Industry, By Gas Type, By Application, By Regions | Global Market Forecast 2030

Market Analysis and Report Scope:
The Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Size stood at USD 700 Million in 2022 and is poised to reach a substantial USD 1.15 Billion by 2030, showcasing a robust CAGR of 6.5% during 2023-2030, as per the SNS Insider report.
Non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) technology, a spectroscopic sensor, revolutionizes gas analysis by accurately determining gas saturation levels, including carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and hydrocarbons. Unlike dispersive methods, NDIR's non-scattering principle ensures precise gas identification. Its application spans diverse sectors like food processing, chemicals, medical, and oil & gas. The market's growth trajectory is propelled by increasing wastewater treatment demands, ensuring eco-friendly solutions.
The burgeoning NDIR market is marked by significant opportunities and growth drivers. One prominent factor is the urgent need to curb methane leakage in the oil & gas sector. NDIR sensors offer unparalleled accuracy in measuring methane concentrations, making them indispensable for environmental preservation and worker safety. Additionally, the automotive & transportation industry seeks advanced alcohol sensors for swift and precise alcohol detection, vital for ensuring road safety and legal compliance.
Top Companies Featured in Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Report:
• Honeywell
• S+S Regeltechnik
• Nano Environmental Technology
• Emerson Electric
• Cubic Sensor and Instrument
• Amphenol
• Senseair AB
• Dynament
• MIPEX TECHNOLOGY
• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has rippling effects on global markets, including the NDIR sector. Supply chain disruptions, geopolitical uncertainties, and fluctuating raw material prices pose challenges. However, the market's resilience and innovation prowess mitigate adverse impacts, fostering adaptation and growth amidst turbulent times.
Impact of Economic Slowdown:
Economic slowdowns can impede market momentum, affecting investment sentiments and consumer spending. For instance, reduced consumer purchasing power might hinder the adoption of advanced NDIR technologies in certain sectors. However, strategic partnerships, technological advancements, and market diversification strategies can offset such challenges, ensuring sustained growth.
Segment Analysis
By application, HVAC applications are witnessing remarkable growth, driven by the demand for energy-efficient systems. NDIR sensors play a pivotal role in optimizing indoor air quality, aligning with stringent environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives.
By gas type, carbon dioxide sensing dominates, given escalating climate change concerns and regulatory mandates across various industries, further amplifying NDIR's market share.
Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Segmentation as Follows:
BY COMPONENT:
• IR sources
• Optical filters
• Optical gas chamber
• IR detectors
BY INDUSTRY:
• Automotive & transportation
• Oil & gas
• Industrial & manufacturing
• Food processing & storage
• Chemicals
• Medical
• Environmental
• Others
BY GAS TYPE:
• Carbon dioxide
• Refrigerant gases
• Carbon monoxide
• Ethylene
• Acetylene
• Hydrocarbons
• Sulfur hexafluoride
• Anesthetic gases
• Others
BY APPLICATION:
• Monitoring
• HVAC
• Detection and analysis
Regional Development
APAC emerges as a powerhouse in the NDIR market, propelled by robust industrial, automotive, and environmental sectors. The region's dynamic SME landscape fosters innovation and market expansion, while the presence of major automotive manufacturers underscores immense growth potential. Countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea spearhead regional NDIR adoption, driving market dominance and innovation.
Key Takeaways
NDIR market poised for exponential growth, fueled by environmental imperatives and technological advancements.
HVAC and carbon dioxide sensing segments lead market expansion, driven by energy efficiency mandates and climate change concerns.
APAC emerges as a key growth engine, showcasing immense potential for NDIR adoption and innovation.
Market resilience and adaptability remain pivotal amidst geopolitical and economic challenges.
Recent Developments:
Yokogawa Electric Corporation's acquisition of Adept Fluidyne Pvt. Ltd expands its market reach and product portfolio.
Senseair AB's launch of the Sunrise CO2 sensor highlights ongoing innovations in energy-efficient HVAC solutions.
Amphenol's acquisition of CMR Group enhances its sensor offerings, catering to demanding industrial environments.
