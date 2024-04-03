Online Recruitment Software Market Set to Surpass $4 Billion by 2032, Register at a CAGR of 8.6%
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Online Recruitment Software Market, by Component, by Deployment Mode, by Enterprise Size, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032"
The online recruitment software market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.
Online recruitment (also known as E-recruitment or internet recruiting) allows businesses to use various internet-based solutions – for example, online advertising, job listings, social media and company websites to source and hire the best candidates. These software solutions are commonly used by human resources professionals, recruiters, and hiring managers to manage job postings, track applicants, collaborate with team members, and make data-driven hiring decisions. Online recruitment software can vary widely in terms of features, complexity, and pricing. Small businesses may use simpler solutions, while larger enterprises may opt for more comprehensive, customizable systems to meet their specific needs. The goal of these systems is to make the recruitment process more efficient, reduce administrative tasks, and help organizations find and hire the best talent for their positions.
Online recruitment software will helps organizations to save time and money. The hiring procedure is time-consuming and labor-intensive. Paperwork consumes time and costs money. An automated approach saves a lot of time and effort over long hours of paperwork. The money that would have been spent on hiring someone to handle the documentation is also saved.
Competitive Analysis:
The competitive environment of Online Recruitment Software Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Online Recruitment Software Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.
Key Players:
Rosetta Stone LLC
BOracle Corporation
IBM Corporation
SAP SE
Freshworks Inc.
Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Skillsoft
ClearCompany, Inc.
Ukg Inc.
Cornerstone
Sumtotal Systems, LLC and Many More
Region wise, North America dominated the online recruitment software market share in 2022, owing to the increasing technical developments that are entirely revolutionizing the landscape of the IT industry and, in turn, encouraging the online and automated solutions for hiring process in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming year, owing to developing countries such as China and India, the adoption of smart technologies such as AI and ML escalates the demand for online recruitment software. This is further attributed to the rise of remote work, and the desire for more efficient and data-driven hiring processes.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1 : INTRODUCTION
Chapter 2 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Chapter 3 : MARKET OVERVIEW
Chapter 4 : MICROSERVER MARKET, BY COMPONENT
Chapter 5 : MICROSERVER MARKET, BY FUNCTION
Chapter 6 : MICROSERVER MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION
Chapter 7 : MICROSERVER MARKET, BY APPLICATION
Chapter 8 : MICROSERVER MARKET, BY REGION
Chapter 9 : COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Chapter 10 : COMPANY PROFILES
LIST OF TABLES
LIST OF FIGURES
