Air Protein Named Number One FoodTech Company by TIME and Statista
Bay Area company featured in TIME and Statista’s 2024 inaugural listing.SAN LEANDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Protein, a pioneer in the production of air-based ingredients without the use of farmland, has recently been recognized as America’s Top FoodTech Company in 2024 by TIME and Statista. The recognition appears in TIME and Statista’s inaugural list of America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2024. The ranking is based on the research and analysis of over 4,600 companies across three dimensions: Positive Environmental Impact, Financial Strength, and Innovation Drive. Additionally, Air Protein was ranked 9th overall in GreenTech.
Air Protein is honored to be recognized for its achievements in sustainability and innovation. Headquartered in San Leandro, CA, Air Protein is a pioneer in air-based nutritional protein that requires no agriculture or farmland, decoupling protein production from traditional supply chain risks.
"We are honored to be included among the innovative companies in TIME's inaugural ranking of America's top GreenTech pioneers," said Dr. Lisa Dyson, Founder and CEO of Air Protein. "This acknowledgement from such prestigious organizations further validates our ongoing mission to create food that is more nutritious, sustainable and available. With the global population expected to reach 10B people by 2050, we are committed to creating the pathway to mitigating food insecurity.”
Comprehensive research and analysis was done by Statista, a leading data provider who worked in collaboration with HolonIQ and LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions. You can find the full list of America's Top GreenTech Companies 2024 can be found at time.com/greentech.
About Air Protein
Air Protein, founded in 2019, is a pioneer in making air-based protein that requires no agriculture or farmland. Our first Air Farm facility, located in San Leandro, CA, is a prototype for the protein farm of the future. The state-of-the-art facility demonstrates the making of protein and other ingredients using air, water and energy as inputs. Air Protein makes protein ingredients that are rich in vitamins and minerals, flavor proteins, color proteins, and functional proteins that can deliver on a range of texture applications. The dramatic difference between Air Protein’s landless agriculture platform and all other ways of making protein is that others depend on land and/or an agricultural supply chain for feedstocks. This improves both the competitiveness and stability of production costs as it enables protein production without traditional supply chain risks (climate, geopolitical, etc.). At Air Protein, our mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to rainforest-friendly food to sustainably feed the future. (www.airprotein.com)
Michael Fuccillo
Air Protein
+1 781-775-4546
michael.fuccillo@airprotein.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn