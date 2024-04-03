A Purposeful Life: How Agitu Wodajo’s Dedication to Women’s Empowerment is Inspiring Change Across Continents
Charting a path of resilience, faith, and hope, this narrative transcends borders to inspire a global movement for change.ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A Purposeful Life” is a profound memoir detailing the author’s life and extraordinary accomplishments from her upbringing in Ethiopia during the 60s to her immigration to the United States along with her children, traveling the world, and her commitment to the empowerment of women. The NGOs she founded in both Ethiopia and the United States helped underprivileged women through services that build self-sufficiency, and policy-change advocacy that lift barriers.
In Ethiopia, she played an instrumental role in the establishment of the first of its kind ministry of women’s affairs in 1991.In Minnesota, she participated in the drafting and testified at the Senate hearing of the bill that was enacted in August 2004, exempting foreign-qualified nurses in Minnesota from the CGFNS certification process. She also played a substantial role in the new rule that was officially adopted by the Minnesota Board of Barber and Cosmetologist Examiners on May 15, 2006, exempting hair braiders from state cosmetology licensing requirements. Wodajo holds multiple degrees including associate degrees in community nursing and as a pediatric nurse practitioner, a bachelor of arts in human services, an executive master of public affairs as a Bush leadership fellow and a PhD in Christian leadership.
“Working with these women was like increasing the size of my family and seeing them bring a positive change for themselves, and their families gave me the most satisfaction and joy. I didn’t count the hours I worked or the problems I had. I counted character. I counted whether I had built it in others and built it to please God.” writes Wodajo.
The Minnesota Women’s Press journalist’s opening statement of the article they wrote about her explains the situation: “Some help others by giving their money. Some give up their time. Agitu Wodajo has given up herself.”
Wodajo pledges to continue the good work until her last breath: “Here I am in Atlanta, Georgia, embarking on the last phase of my life’s journey with renewed energy. God, who used seniors like Moses and Joshua, gave me a new assignment in my retirement age—serving Him through a new nonprofit that He had me start and writing books. And I am still as strong as when I started this journey, like Joshua said, ‘As yet I am as strong this day as on the day that Moses sent me; just as my strength was then, so now is my strength for war, both for going out and for coming in.’”
Inspirational and uplifting, Wodajo’s story provides proofs for all the wonderful success people can attain towards making a positive difference in the lives of others and the world we live in, when they cherish faith, optimism, courage, and perseverance.
Reviewers and critics find “A Purposeful Live” profoundly inspiring and thought-provoking, highlighting its compelling narrative and accessible language:
• “Wodajo’s retelling of her journey from a disempowered young girl to a woman in command of her life is captivating, harrowing, and filled with insight. Through her endurance, Wodajo utilizes her gifts in business to overcome adversity, reach women across the globe, and lead through faith every step of the way.” -- Jamie King for Reader Views
• “A Purposeful Life by Agitu Wodajo is a testament that, despite where we come from, we can become the best versions of ourselves through hard work and resilience. Agitu’s life is a motivation not only to do the right thing but also to help those in need and the most vulnerable in society. This thought-provoking work will get the reader thinking about religion and its role in driving change. The narration was excellent, which added to the overall appeal, and Agitu also used easy-to-understand language, which makes the book accessible to all readers. I am looking forward to reading more by Agitu Wodajo.” -- Frank Mutuma for Readers’ Favorite
A PURPOSEFUL LIFE (IBSN 9798876751812, Independent Publishing, 2024) is available for purchase online at https://www.amazon.com/author/agituwodajo other book retailers, and author’s website. For additional information visit the author’s website: https://www.agitu-consulting.com.
About the Author
Agitu Wodajo has more than thirty years of extensive experience in the areas of women empowerment, healthcare, community/economic development, and social policy. Born and raised in Ethiopia, she obtained diplomas in community nursing and as a pediatric nurse practitioner before she moved to the United States where she earned a bachelor of arts in human services from Metropolitan State University, an executive master of public affairs from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs/University of Minnesota as a Bush leadership fellow and a PhD in Christian leadership from Christian Leadership University.
She has received awards and recognitions from the governor of Minnesota, Metropolitan State University, the department of homeland security, and KARE 11 News for her commitment to bringing about a positive change in the immigrant community of the Twin Cities metro area. She has traveled extensively for study tours, trainings, international conferences, and workshop and has witnessed firsthand the need to address our shared problems. Agitu Wodajo now resides in Atlanta, Georgia, where she spends her time writing and serving on a nonprofit board as a president.
