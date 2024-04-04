SAATCHI ART LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE TV APP ON LG SMART TV

In a brand new collaboration, Saatchi Art and LG Electronics USA launch the “Saatchi Art on TV” app to bring today’s top original art to LG Smart TV customers.

Since our founding, Saatchi Art has harnessed the power of technology to help art lovers discover and buy from extraordinary emerging artists around the world.” — Sarah Meller, CEO, Saatchi Art

SANTA MONICA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saatchi Art, the world’s leading online art gallery, has partnered with LG Electronics USA to launch the “Saatchi Art on TV” app for LG Smart TV models (2021 or later) in the United States. With this new app, Saatchi Art brings its extensive catalog of today’s top original artworks by emerging artists to TV screens for the first time in a dedicated app. “Saatchi Art on TV” is available for download now, exclusively on the LG Content Store.

LG Smart TV users can now browse and display original art from exclusive collections, featuring works across a wide range of media by up-and-coming artists from all around the world. The collections were thoughtfully curated specifically for LG Smart TV users by Saatchi Art’s Director of Sales & Curation, Erin Remington. “Each artwork chosen captures the artist’s vibrant energy and spontaneous creativity,” says Remington.

“Since our founding, Saatchi Art has harnessed the power of technology to help art lovers discover and buy from extraordinary emerging artists around the world,” says Sarah Meller, CEO of Saatchi Art. “Our partnership with LG and the new Saatchi Art on TV app are extensions of that ethos, allowing us to help even more people bring the beauty of art to their homes in a digital format.”

LG Smart TV owners can experience “Saatchi Art on TV” in one of three ways: as a guest, through a free Standard account, or as a Premium subscriber.* Premium subscribers gain access to exclusive collections and have full control of their viewing experience for $5.99/month (USD). All other users can view and access 15 original artworks for free. Saatchi Art is currently offering a free 7-day trial of its Premium subscription to all first-time users. To download the "Saatchi Art on TV" app, visit the LG Content Store on your LG Smart TV, a world-class digital canvas for an optimized gallery-viewing experience.

About Saatchi Art Group

Saatchi Art Group helps people discover, experience, and collect art they love—whether in person or online— while empowering emerging artists around the world to make a living through their artwork. The Saatchi Art online marketplace helps art lovers easily find and purchase original art and prints by artists across the globe on their own, or with the assistance of a complimentary Art Advisor. The Other Art Fair presented by Saatchi Art is an international art event that connects independent artists directly with art enthusiasts looking to add to, or begin, their art collection. And the Hospitality Art Advisory team provides expert art consulting and bespoke art curation services for trade professionals across hospitality, residential, corporate, and healthcare categories. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com.

