6K Takes Top Honors in Prestigious Awards From Both Forbes and Time Magazine

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its successful track record as the market leader in sustainable production of advanced materials for batteries and additive manufacturing, 6K today announced two additional awards for company excellence – including recognition by both Forbes Magazine and Time Magazine. The honors recognize the company as one of the most successful startups of 2024, as well as its leadership role in driving industry sustainability for a greener future. These two awards mark the 5th and 6th the company received in the first quarter of 2024.



As part of this recognition, 6K was ranked as one of “America’s Best Startup Employers 2024” by Forbes Magazine and listed among “Americas Top GreenTech Companies 2024” by Time Magazine. Both awards were decided in collaboration with Statista, one of the Internet’s leading statistics and analysis firms. The selections are based on hundreds of data points – ranging from employee reviews, product portfolio, and positive environmental impact to financial strength and the company’s ability to build a positive workplace.

“It’s estimated that more than 5.5 million businesses are created each year in the US. At 6K, we’re pleased to have risen above the noise and be considered one of the elite businesses exceeding benchmarks,” said Bruce Bradshaw, Chief Marketing Officer at 6K. “Many of our achievements can be directly attributed to the active role we’re playing in powering an industry transition from what are typically dirty and wasteful production processes to those that are significantly more sustainable. We’re honored that the experts at both Forbes and Time have chosen to highlight this strong execution and impact we’re having in building a more sustainable world.”

Time Magazine recently detailed the importance of the companies selected for the “Top GreenTech Companies” list: “The booming green technology sector has emerged as a beacon of hope, not only for investors…and for the workers it employs, but also for the planet at large. GreenTech companies leverage innovation and new business models to curb greenhouse gas emissions, displace unsustainable materials, and reduce demand for non-renewable natural resources.”

Core to 6K’s leadership is the company’s advanced UniMelt® production-scale process that sustainably produces essential materials critical for additive manufacturing and batteries and the potential to address a broad range of other core industrial markets. The proprietary microwave-based plasma technology is both faster and more sustainable than typical “dirty” industrial production processes – with an ability to produce critical materials in under two seconds from start to finish while lowering greenhouse gas emissions, reducing energy consumption, and streamlining water usage.

A truly proven approach to sustainable production, recent reports indicate 6K’s unique processes can use 91% less and energy and 92% reduction in CO 2 to produce nickel powder. The same system has shown a greater than 65% carbon reduction impact in producing core battery materials from recent 3rd party research.

